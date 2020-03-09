By By Ken Hanly 35 mins ago in Politics Last week's ceasefire between Assad forces backed by Russia and jihadist forces backed by Turkey in Idlib held for the most part through the weekend according to the Turkish Defense Minister. However, he threatened retaliation if the deal was violated. Some isolated incidents did occur In spite of these events generally speaking there were no reports of any high-casualty incidents. The ceasefire deal The ceasefire deal was negotiated by Russia and Turkey and is intended to end fighting in the province which is the last stronghold of jihadist rebels many associated with Al-Qaeda. Turkey supported the rebels against a successful offensive by Syrian Army Forces supported by Russian air power. The Turks sent in troops and supplies to help fend off the Assad offensive creating more conflict that resulted in loss of Turkish troops and threatened to bring Turkey and Russia into direct conflict with one another. The peace deal avoids this at least for the present. Beginning March 15. Several previous peace deals to end Idlib fighting have collapsed. It remains to be seen how long this one will last. Turkey may have trouble controlling the rebels it supports and Assad may be anxious to continue his successful offensive. Both groups will need to be restrained by their supporters Turkey and Russia respectively. Russian news agencies claimed the Russian Defense Ministry reported there were three cases of shooting in Idlib within the last 24 hours. Also, seven shootings were reported in Latakia and nine in Aleppo. The Defense Ministry also claimed that 860 refugees had already returned to Syria from Jordan and Lebanon.In spite of these events generally speaking there were no reports of any high-casualty incidents. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said: "We will continue to be a deterrent force to prevent any violation to the ceasefire. None occurred since ceasefire entered into force."The ceasefire deal was negotiated by Russia and Turkey and is intended to end fighting in the province which is the last stronghold of jihadist rebels many associated with Al-Qaeda. Turkey supported the rebels against a successful offensive by Syrian Army Forces supported by Russian air power. The Turks sent in troops and supplies to help fend off the Assad offensive creating more conflict that resulted in loss of Turkish troops and threatened to bring Turkey and Russia into direct conflict with one another. The peace deal avoids this at least for the present.Beginning March 15. Turkey and Russia will carry out joint patrols on the key M4 highway that passes through rebel-held territory and links the city of Aleppo to the province of Latakia in the south. Rebels are to relocate north of the highway. Turkish president Erdogan had previously threatened to expel Syrian troops from Idlib but obviously he has had to give up any such aim at least for now.Several previous peace deals to end Idlib fighting have collapsed. It remains to be seen how long this one will last. Turkey may have trouble controlling the rebels it supports and Assad may be anxious to continue his successful offensive. Both groups will need to be restrained by their supporters Turkey and Russia respectively. More about Turkey Russia relations, Syrian civil war, Idlib province Syria More news from Turkey Russia relati... Syrian civil war Idlib province Syria