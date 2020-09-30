CDC overruled — Cruise ship 'No Sail' order to end on October 31

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Vice President Mike Pence stopped the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from extending a ban on cruise-ship sailings until 2021, but allowed the ban to be extended until October 31. Redfield said that due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of cruise ships to virus clusters breaking out meant it would be appropriate to extend the no-sail order through February. Instead, Vice-president Mike Pence overruled Dr. Redfield, telling him " they would be proceeding with a different plan," according to two task force members. As it turns out, the Trump administration allowed the "No Sail" order to be extended until October 31, which happens to be the same date of a self-imposed ban set by the cruise ship industry. It has also been learned that Carnival says it's making "strong progress" towards getting its crew members home -- its Panorama cruise ship is seen docked in Long Beach, California on March 7, 2020 Mark RALSTON, AFP/File As Public health officials have accused the Trump administration of continually trying to undermine the CDC's guidance for months, and has been at odds with Director Redfield in particular. President Trump have been In its efforts to shore up the country's flagging economy, the White House wants the cruise ship industry up and running and back in Florida as soon as possible. The state's economy is dependent on tourism. Axios is reporting that in a meeting Tuesday of the White House coronavirus task force, CDC Director Robert Redfield argued that the "No Sail" order, due to expire on Wednesday needed to be extended until February 2021.Redfield said that due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of cruise ships to virus clusters breaking out meant it would be appropriate to extend the no-sail order through February.Instead, Vice-president Mike Pence overruled Dr. Redfield, telling him " they would be proceeding with a different plan," according to two task force members. As it turns out, the Trump administration allowed the "No Sail" order to be extended until October 31, which happens to be the same date of a self-imposed ban set by the cruise ship industry.It has also been learned that cruise ship industry representatives plan to meet with the White House task force to discuss plans for resuming operations safely. "And in that meeting, there will be a discussion and afterward a decision will need to be made about whether the order needs to be extended," the task force official said. "These things can be extended for a month and then we can reassess the conditions on an ongoing basis."As Business Insider notes today, the news is just the latest in a string of examples showing how the White House is ignoring scientific advice during the coronavirus pandemic.Public health officials have accused the Trump administration of continually trying to undermine the CDC's guidance for months, and has been at odds with Director Redfield in particular. President Trump have been publicly dismissive of some of Redfield's statements about the coronavirus and the public health measures required.In its efforts to shore up the country's flagging economy, the White House wants the cruise ship industry up and running and back in Florida as soon as possible. The state's economy is dependent on tourism. More about no sail order, Cruise ships, CDC overruled, coronavirus task force, October 31 no sail order Cruise ships CDC overruled coronavirus task for... October 31