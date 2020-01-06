By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Blaine - Washington Governor Jay Inslee is pressing federal officials for information following reports that Iranian-Americans trying to return to the United States from Canada were detained at the border for hours over the weekend. “’Those detained reported that their passports were confiscated and they were questioned about their political views and allegiances,’’ the statement said, according to the CAIR also noted According to CATR, a source with the U.S, Customs and Border Protection had reported that the agency received a national directive from the Department of Homeland Security to “‘report and 'detain' anyone with Iranian heritage entering the country who is deemed potentially suspicious or ‘adversarial,’ regardless of citizenship status," reports Denials from CBP CBP released a statement Sunday night saying the reports circulating on social media claiming Iranian Americans were being detained by CBP authorities at a border crossing in Blaine, Wash. were false. "Social media posts that CBP is detaining Iranian-Americans and refusing their entry into the U.S. because of their country of origin are false," CBP spokesman Mike Friel said in a statement. "Reports that DHS/CBP has issued a related directive are also false," he added, reports Representatives Adam Smith and Pramila Jayapal, both Seattle-area Democrats, tweeted Sunday that they were trying to “Let me be clear: Instituting xenophobic, shameful and unconstitutional policies that discriminate against innocent people, trample over basic civil rights, and put fear in the hearts of millions do not make us safer,” Jayapal said in a statement. In a statement on Sunday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said that more than 60 people of Iranian descent, including American citizens, were held for hourslong periods of questioning over the weekend at the Peace Arch checkpoint in Blaine, Washington, along the border with Canada.“’Those detained reported that their passports were confiscated and they were questioned about their political views and allegiances,’’ the statement said, according to the Associated Press. CAIR also noted in their statement that there would be additional Iranian-Americans coming through the border crossing at Blaine because many were returning to the U.S. after attending an Iranian pop concert Saturday in Vancouver.According to CATR, a source with the U.S, Customs and Border Protection had reported that the agency received a national directive from the Department of Homeland Security to “‘report and 'detain' anyone with Iranian heritage entering the country who is deemed potentially suspicious or ‘adversarial,’ regardless of citizenship status," reports Politico. CBP released a statement Sunday night saying the reports circulating on social media claiming Iranian Americans were being detained by CBP authorities at a border crossing in Blaine, Wash. were false."Social media posts that CBP is detaining Iranian-Americans and refusing their entry into the U.S. because of their country of origin are false," CBP spokesman Mike Friel said in a statement. "Reports that DHS/CBP has issued a related directive are also false," he added, reports The Hill. Representatives Adam Smith and Pramila Jayapal, both Seattle-area Democrats, tweeted Sunday that they were trying to gather more information on the detentions at the border with British Columbia.“Let me be clear: Instituting xenophobic, shameful and unconstitutional policies that discriminate against innocent people, trample over basic civil rights, and put fear in the hearts of millions do not make us safer,” Jayapal said in a statement. More about customs and border patrol, iranianamericans, peace arch border crossing, stopp0ed at border, Canada customs and border p... iranianamericans peace arch border cr... stopp0ed at border Canada