By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Ottawa - The head of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Mark Machin, has resigned after traveling to the United Arab Emirates to be vaccinated against COVID-19, flouting the Canadian government's travel advice and drawing criticism. "While the CPPIB is an independent organization, we are very disappointed by this troubling situation and we support the swift action taken by the Board of Directors," said Kat Cuplinskas, press secretary for Canada's Ministry of Finance, per The federal government has actively discouraged people from traveling abroad and has recently implemented strict quarantine measures for those returning home. A number of politicians and healthcare workers have become high-profile flashpoints of public criticism for going outside the county, despite public health advice to stay home, according to The former CEO of the London Health Sciences Centre is now fighting litigation after his travel to the U.S. prompted the hospital to terminate his contract. And Rod Phillips, Ontario's former finance minister, resigned his post in December after vacationing in the Caribbean. Quebec Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand had to apologize after traveling to Barbados, while Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Youri Chassin says he left for Peru to be with his spouse, who lives there and whom he hadn't seen for nearly a year. Machin sent an internal memo to CPPIB staff acknowledging that he took a personal trip and was in Dubai for a number of reasons, some of which were "deeply personal", What is interesting is that the UAE ays it provides COVID-19 vaccinations to residents and citizens only, free of charge, and proof of residency is required. It was not immediately clear how Machin, a British national, secured the vaccine by traveling to Dubai. On Friday, CCPIB, the country's largest pension fund, said it has accepted Machin's resignation and appointed John Graham as chief executive officer, reports Global News. Graham had been serving as the senior managing director and global head of credit investments.