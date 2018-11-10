By By Karen Graham 45 mins ago in Politics Canada’s government is joining President Trump in criticizing a Montana judge’s ruling on Thursday that blocked construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. Adams added that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government “is taking an approach to resource development that will grow our economy and protect the environment. These priorities go hand-in-hand.” Alberta Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd also echoed those feelings. "This ruling by a foreign court underscores once again the urgent need for Canada to build pipelines within our own borders, including the Trans Mountain expansion," she said. Since the pipeline was first proposed by TransMountain in 2008, support for the pipeline has been strong in Canada. Not only would hundreds of jobs be created, but the pipeline is essential to Alberta's petroleum industry as a way to export its oil and natural gas to new global markets, says an industry association, according to Opponents of Trudeau's ruling Liberal Party are also angry, blaming the prime minister and his government for the problem. “This is a wake-up call for Justin Trudeau. We can’t rely on foreign governments to help us get full value for our resources,” Andrew Scheer, head of the Conservative Party and leader of the official opposition in Parliament, said on Twitter. The Keystone XL extension will be connected to an existng network in the US, allowing for 830,000 barrels of oil to be transported from Alberta, Canada to US Gulf Coast refineries Andrew Burton, Getty/AFP/File Alberta still pushing for Keystone XL pipeline Climate change and the “The department’s 2017 conclusory analysis that climate-related impacts from Keystone subsequently would prove inconsequential and its corresponding reliance on this conclusion as a centerpiece of its policy change required the department to provide a ‘reasoned explanation,’ Morris said, citing court precedent on similar policy changes. “The department instead simply discarded prior factual findings related to climate change to support its course reversal.” Trump called the ruling "a political decision," and "a disgrace." And while the decision of the court was applauded by environmentalists and indigenous groups on both sides of the border, Alberta says it's still pushing for the pipeline. 