By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Internet California lawmakers don't think social media companies are doing enough to safeguard consumers, so legislators have proposed a bill that would force social media platforms to identify automated accounts and deal with them within three days. The automated accounts, or bots. are purchased by individuals or organizations and have been used to inflate influence or amplify divisive opinions in politics and national tragedies. The most recent was the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In the aftermath of the shootings, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly dismissed claims of Russian interference in the 2016 election as "fake news" designed to take away from his victory SAUL LOEB, AFP "We need to know if we are having debates with real people or if we’re being manipulated," said Democratic State Senator Bob Hertzberg, who introduced the bill. "Right now we have no law and it’s just the Wild West." The proposed If a suspected bot is reported, the social media company would have 72 hours to deal with the automated account, and companies would also have to submit a bi-monthly report to the state's Attorney General detailing bot activity and any corrective actions taken, reports Senate Bill 1001 follows Along with California, other states are moving to regulate social media because of the slow progress of the federal government on getting something done about the problem. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the State Assembly are working on getting a law passed that would require social media companies to reveal the identity of the buyer of bots. Researchers said US voters in the swing states in the 2016 election were disproportionately targeted by Twitter "bots" and fake news LIONEL BONAVENTURE, AFP/File "California feels a bit guilty about how our hometown companies have had a negative impact on society as a whole,” said Shum Preston, the national director of advocacy and communications at Common Sense Media, a major supporter of Hertzberg’s bill. “We are looking to regulate in the absence of the federal government. We don’t think anything is coming from Washington." Both Congress and the Federal Election Commission are considering proposals that would regulate election ads, but there is nothing to indicate the regulation of automated accounts that spread the so-called fake news. California wants to regulate the social media platforms, themselves, and that could prove to be difficult. California wants to regulate the social media platforms, themselves, and that could prove to be difficult.According to Bloomberg News, "the platforms say they can't always easily identify what accounts are bots, as software programs become more sophisticated and mix human interactions with automation."Twitter and Facebook have had to face just how malicious some of the bot accounts on the Internet really are, and some of the real-world consequences that have resulted from them being published.Researchers have estimated that 15 percent of Twitter's active accounts are bots and Facebook has estimated that as many as 150 million people were exposed to Russian propaganda through fake accounts with everything from gun control and race relations to the 2016 election campaign.