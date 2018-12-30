By By Karen Graham 57 mins ago in Politics Sacramento - California Governor Jerry Brown is leaving office Jan. 7 after signing more than 1,000 laws in his last year, most of them going into effect on January 1. Many of the laws play on the state's liberal activism and response to social movements. In his While the number of pieces of legislation signed into law may seem astounding, we will only recap a handful of the laws that may impact residents the most in the Golden State come 2019. ICYMI👇https://t.co/Tz10EXV535 — Gov. Brown Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 28, 2018 Criminal Justice Senate Bill 439, signed into law, establishes 12 years as the minimum age for prosecution in juvenile court unless a minor younger than 12 has committed murder or rape. Bill 1391, also signed into law, eliminates the ability to try a defendant under the age of 16 as an adult, thereby sending them to prison instead of a juvenile detention facility. One law, which is significant, owing to the number of police shootings of young black American men, broadens public access to officers’ personnel records. Assembly Bill 748 will require law enforcement agencies to release audio or video footage within 45 days of a shooting or other incidents involving serious use of force unless it would interfere with an active investigation. California's state capital building is listed on the California Historical Landmark listing in the United States. Its reference number is 872. Ttoolan (CC BY-SA 3.0) Under Senate Bill 1046, repeat drunken drivers and first-time offenders involved in crashes causing injury will be required to temporarily install breathalyzers in their vehicles to get their driver’s licenses back. Gun laws have tightened California already has some strict gun laws, but because of the number of mass shootings across the country, California has opted to further strengthen their laws. Certain acts of domestic violence will bar the perpetrator from having a firearm for life. People under age 21 will be banned from purchasing a rifle or shotgun unless they are members of law enforcement or the military or have a hunting license. Bump stock devices, which attach to semi-automatic rifles to increase the firing speed, are at the center of a debate over what steps should be taken to reduce mass shootings in the United States GEORGE FREY, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP There are several new laws already in effect, including the banning of rapid-fire bump stocks that attach to guns, a requirement of eight hours of training to get a concealed carry permit, and a law that permits law enforcement to seize ammunition and magazines under domestic violence restraining orders. There is now a law that goes into effect in 2020 that bans the selling or use of firearms for anyone who has been hospitalized for a mental health issue more than once in a year. Wildfire laws There are more than two dozen laws pertaining to wildfires that become effective January 1. The biggest law allows for utilities to bill customers for future legal damages and for settlements from the Napa in California is encircled by fires, says David Shew, a Calfire staff chief at a firefighting base camp not far from the Rocca winery Robyn Beck, AFP Other laws make it easier to do logging, build firebreaks, and do controlled burning of vegetation. Another law requires investor-owned utilities to undertake equipment upgrades to minimize the risk of fires and safeguard resident's insurance coverage. Minimum wage increase On January 1, the minimum wage for employees working in businesses with 25 or fewer employees will rise to $11 an hour. For those who work for businesses that employ 26 or more people, the minimum wage will be $12. This is part of legislation already enacted that will help California reach its goal of a $15 an hour minimum wage for all employees by the year 2023, according to #MeToo mandate As part of California's response to the #MeToo mandate that swept the country, Governor Brown signed Senate Bill 826 into law in September. The law mandates that publicly-owned companies based in California have at least one woman on the board of directors by the end of 2019. If this is not enough, the law also mandates that by the end of 2121, companies are required to have at least two female directors if the corporation has 5 directors or 3 if the corporation has 6 or more directors. "There have been numerous objections to this bill and serious legal concerns have been raised,"Jerry Brown said in his signing statement. "I don't minimize the potential flaws that indeed may prove fatal to its ultimate implementation... Given all the special privileges that corporations have enjoyed for so long, it's high time corporate boards include the people who constitute more than half the 'persons' in America." 2018 so far: women’s groups across the US coordinated mass rallies with millions of participants. The mission that the march is aimed towards is to gather the political power of diverse women and their communities to create a change in the society.#metoo pic.twitter.com/jV2QJff0ci — World Posts (@wworld_posts) December 29, 2018 Another law signed by the governor bans public and private employers, including the State Legislature from reaching "secret settlements over sexual assault, harassment or discrimination charges." In other laws, California residents can also list their gender as "nonbinary" on their driver's licenses by using the letter "X." Dine-in restaurants may only provide straws at the diner's request, and EMT's can now provide California's Democratic governor approved 1,016 laws, the most in any of his last eight years in office. His 201 vetoes also were the most during his final two terms, as lawmakers passed a record number of measures, according to the Associated Press. In his two different terms as governor, from 1975 to 1983, and from 2011 to the present day, the state's longest-serving governor vetoed 1,829 bills and saw 17,851 become law. On October 7, 2013, Brown became the longest-serving chief executive in the history of California, surpassing Earl Warren.While the number of pieces of legislation signed into law may seem astounding, we will only recap a handful of the laws that may impact residents the most in the Golden State come 2019. 