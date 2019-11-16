By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Billionaire and former New York City mayor, Michael Bloomberg is doing something totally unexpected - He is spending $100 million on anti-Trump campaign ads that will focus on key battleground states while he mulls over running for president. The ad campaign is aimed at helping whoever wins the Democratic nomination, according to the Another ad depicts Trump and Republicans laughing in the White House Rose Garden and says that when it comes to protecting Americans with pre-existing health conditions, "Trump doesn't care." Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco, California JOSH EDELSON, AFP/File It is hard to tell what sort of upheaval Bloomberg's ad will cause in the Democrat's candidate field. Bloomberg has only filed paperwork to appear in the Alabama and Arkansas primaries. He has not filed paperwork for the crucial New Hampshire primary by the Friday deadline. Meanwhile, the president and his Republican National Committee have raised a combined $308 million so far this year and started November with $156 million in cash reserves. If nothing else, Bloomberg's $100 million ads will serve as a counterbalance to the Republican's huge bank account. Bloomberg, who is worth about $50 billion, will certainly crash head-on with the two leading moderate Democratic contenders, Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, should he officially enter the race. As for Senators. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), they claim he is using his money to buy his way into the race. However, a recent The ads will target Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Michigan, four states the Democrats want to win back in 2020. The digital ads will start running Monday and continue through the end of the primary season, according to The Hill. The ad campaign is aimed at helping whoever wins the Democratic nomination, according to the New York Times . “Mike isn’t waiting to take on the President, he's starting now. This is all hands on deck,” Bloomberg spokesman Jason Schechter told The Hill. Axios was able to preview a couple of the ads that will air on Monday. One ad addresses Trump's inappropriate use of social media, saying, "A tweet shouldn't threaten our country's security" and "tantrums are not presidential. You shouldn't have to worry about what he'll say on Twitter."Another ad depicts Trump and Republicans laughing in the White House Rose Garden and says that when it comes to protecting Americans with pre-existing health conditions, "Trump doesn't care."It is hard to tell what sort of upheaval Bloomberg's ad will cause in the Democrat's candidate field. Bloomberg has only filed paperwork to appear in the Alabama and Arkansas primaries. He has not filed paperwork for the crucial New Hampshire primary by the Friday deadline.Meanwhile, the president and his Republican National Committee have raised a combined $308 million so far this year and started November with $156 million in cash reserves. If nothing else, Bloomberg's $100 million ads will serve as a counterbalance to the Republican's huge bank account.Bloomberg, who is worth about $50 billion, will certainly crash head-on with the two leading moderate Democratic contenders, Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, should he officially enter the race. As for Senators. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), they claim he is using his money to buy his way into the race.However, a recent Reuters/Ipsos Poll shows Bloomberg trailing in the single digits in the Democratic presidential field. If Bloomberg gets in, his ability to compete financially against Trump will be one of his strongest arguments for electability. More about Michael bloomberg, Battleground states, antitrump ads, Democrats, Presidential campaign Michael bloomberg Battleground states antitrump ads Democrats Presidential campaig... Latest News Top News