By By Ken Hanly 7 hours ago in Politics In an interview with the military newspaper Stars and Stripes last Thursday Joe Biden former US Vice President presented some of his foreign policy positions. Ending US 'forever wars' Biden said : "I think we need special ops capacity to coordinate with our allies." Biden said that a small force of just 1,500 to 2,000 on the ground would be necessary.Biden claims US ongoing wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria were so complicated that he could not promise a withdrawal. Biden may increase US military spending At the same time as BIden spoke of the need to end US 'forever wars' he said that he might increase the already huge US military budget beyond present record levels of well over $700 billion. . Biden will focus spending on what he thinks should be US priorities. One priority is fighting Russia Biden targets Russia as a main foe and describes Russia as a 'near-peer' power. However the US spends more than ten times what Russia does on its military each year. It is not clear how Russia can be a 'near-peer' power to the US. Biden intends to shift military focus towards unmanned drones and cyber-warfare. He said this could involve an increase in spending not just a shift in where money was spent. Biden said in the interview: "First thing I'm going to have to do, and I'm not joking: if elected I'm going to have to get on the phone with the heads of state and say America's back." Biden said that NATO was quite worried about failure to confront Russia. Trump's relationship to Russia Some in the international community have faulted President Trump for being too close to Russia and its President Putin. Perhaps due to fear of such an appearance there has actually been very limited diplomacy between the two nuclear powers. Biden's plans for confrontation, suggest a bleak future in relations between the two countries. The US seems headed for higher military spending and the avoidance of any peace overtures in order to look sufficiently tough.