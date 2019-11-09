BDS campaigns grew by a third on US campuses the last three years

By By Ken Hanly 3 hours ago in Politics Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaigns have increased by almost one third during the last three years on US college campuses according to the Israel on Campus Coalition (ICC) The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement Critics of the movement reject the BDS claim that Israel is an apartheid state arguing that outside of the West Bank Jews and Arabs mix freely, and even live in the same neighborhoods. There is no imposed segregation as in an apartheid state. Critics also accuse the BDS of being antisemitic and compare its tactics to the Nazi boycott of Jewish businesses. Critics also accuse BDS of delegitimization of Israel. The Israel on Campus Coalition (ICC) The ICC report Protracted anti-Israel initiatives created new obstacles for the pro-Israel campus movement. In the months ahead, pro-Israel students and campus professionals face a complex reality on U.S. campuses.” BDS defends itself In response the BDS movement claims it is inspired by the campaign that targeted the apartheid regime in South Africa and is seeking to force an end to the Israeli occupation of the West Bank. Accusations of BDS being antisemitic the movement regards as an attempt to discredit them. The BDS says it advocates peaceful resistance and that its aim is to pressure Israel to follow international law and human rights. BDS lobbies states, institutions, and persons to understand the manner in which Israel oppresses Palestinians urging them to take action to alter Israel's behavior and break ties with Israel until it ceases oppressing Palestinians.. Supporter of BDS have tried to take action to promote Palestinian statehood The BDS committee is made up of more than 170 Palestinian civil society organizations, unions, plus cultural and rights groups. BDS issued it official call for a boycott in 2005. Wikipedia describes the BDS movement: "The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (also known as BDS) is a Palestinian-led[1][2][3] campaign promoting various forms of boycott against Israel until it meets what the campaign describes as Israel's obligations under international law,[4] defined as withdrawal from the occupied territories, removal of the separation barrier in the West Bank, full equality for Arab-Palestinian citizens of Israel, and "respecting, protecting, and promoting the rights of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and properties".[4] The campaign is organized and coordinated by the Palestinian BDS National Committee.[5]Protests and conferences in support of the campaign have been held in a number of countries. 