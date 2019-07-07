By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Recently Donald Trump became the first US president to ever set foot on North Korean soil and greeted Kim Jong-un the North Korean leader. The two together stepped onto South Korean soil and greeted its president Moon Jae-in. Relations have improved over last year Just one year ago, North and South Korean soldiers faced off against each other. There were guard posts, landmines, and loud speakers booming out propaganda across the DMZ. Yet today, the guard posts are removed and many of the landmines have also been removed. North Korean, South Korean and American security people were able to stand side-by-side at Panmunjom. This is a testament to the relative success of last year's April 27 Summit in Panmunjom where both Moon and Kim announced that there will be no more war on the Korean peninsula and that a new era had begun. This meeting was a prelude to the Singapore meeting where Trump and Kim promised that they would establish new relations that would build a lasting peace and involve the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. Much progress has been sabotaged by Trump hawks Hard-line hawks in the Trump administration insist that North Korea must completely denuclearize before negotiations to improve relations can take place. However, it is quite unlikely that Kim will accept such conditions as was shown at the failed summit at Hanoi. However there are different accounts of why that summit failed as noted in the Trump administration wanted to move to meet Kim After XI Jinping the Chinese president had just visited North Korea and re-affirmed the alliance of the two countries, the Trump administration wanted to ensure that they could keep talks alive with the North. The eighth Trump-Moon Summit in South Korea after the G20 summit in Osaka Japan provided such an opportunity. On June 27th the North Korean Central News Agency released a statement by Kwong US says it is committed to a more flexible approach to talks Days before T.S. Building trust will take time There have been nearly seventy years of tensions and war between the two Koreas. It will take a step-by-step resolving of issues to build up trust and a complete resolution of all the issues. Insisting on an all or nothing deal is unlikely to work. A crucial part of any agreement must be ending the Korean War and working toward a peace agreement which are one root cause of the nuclear standoff. An end of the war declaration would be a good first step to show North Koreans that the US is indeed ready to transform the hostile relationship but a peace agreement would be even more powerful. This is what North Koreans, South Koreans, and even China have called for. The present 1953 ceasefire should be replaced by a peace agreement. How would such a declaration effect denuclearization? Biegun may be able to make progress toward peace On January 31 this year in a speech at Stanford University The three then had a 50-minuted meeting in the South Korea's Freedom House. As he left the demilitarized zone (DMZ) Trump said: “We moved mountains..The meeting was a very good one, very strong . . . We’re not looking for speed, we’re looking to get it right.” Opinion in South Korea was divided on the meeting as shown on the appended video although some hoped it would lead to further progress. Christine Ahn, the founder and executive director of Women Cross DMZ and the international coordinator of the global campaign Korea Peace Now! Women Mobilizing to End the Korean War, claimed in a recent article: "To get it right, the first step the Trump administration should take is to offer North Korea a security guarantee, whether in the form of an end of war declaration or a non-aggression pact. Henri Feron a scholar at the Center for International Polcy said: "While North Korea is unlikely to fully trust U.S. security guarantees, it will definitely see it as a positive signal worthy of reciprocation. On the other hand, for the U.S. to refuse to provide such guarantees will be interpreted in [North Korea] as clear evidence of continued hostility."On January 31 this year in a speech at Stanford University Biegun said: "President Trump is ready to end this war. It is over. It is done. We're not going to invade North Korea. We are not seeking to topple the regime." Author Aune assumes hawk John Bolton is out of the picture and that Biegun's pragmatic approach will lead to progress towards peace.