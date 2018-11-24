By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Washington - Mexico’s incoming government denied a report on Saturday that it plans to allow asylum-seekers to wait in the country while their claims move through US immigration courts, a deal the Trump administration has been pursuing for months. No formal agreement has been signed, the Post said, but US officials view the deal, a plan called "Remain in Mexico," as a move that would see would-be refugees' cases heard by US courts in Mexico, as a potential breakthrough in deterring migration. However, within the last hour, the According to Donald J. Trump Sanchez did not explain in the statement why The Washington Post had quoted her as saying there had been an agreement - and the Trump administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Julieta Vences, a congresswoman with Lopez Obrador’s Morena party who is also president of Mexico’s congressional migrant affairs commission, did tell the AP that incoming Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has been in discussions with U.S. officials on how to handle a deluge of asylum claims at the border, according to “They’re going to have to open the borders (for the migrants) to put in the request,” Vences said. “They will also give us dates, on what terms they will receive the (asylum) requests and in the case that they are not beneficiaries of this status, they will have to return here,” Vences said. Earlier today, it was reported that the US had reached a deal with its southern neighbor for asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims are assessed, The Washington Post reported Saturday, a move cautiously welcomed by some refugees currently at the border.No formal agreement has been signed, the Post said, but US officials view the deal, a plan called "Remain in Mexico," as a move that would see would-be refugees' cases heard by US courts in Mexico, as a potential breakthrough in deterring migration.However, within the last hour, the Associated Press is reporting that “There is no agreement of any sort between the incoming Mexican government and the U.S. government,” future Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said in a statement.According to CTV News Canada , the statement said the future government's principal concern related to the migrants is their well-being while in Mexico. Sanchez said the government does not plan for Mexico to become a "third safe country."Sanchez did not explain in the statement why The Washington Post had quoted her as saying there had been an agreement - and the Trump administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Julieta Vences, a congresswoman with Lopez Obrador’s Morena party who is also president of Mexico’s congressional migrant affairs commission, did tell the AP that incoming Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has been in discussions with U.S. officials on how to handle a deluge of asylum claims at the border, according to The Guardian. “They’re going to have to open the borders (for the migrants) to put in the request,” Vences said. “They will also give us dates, on what terms they will receive the (asylum) requests and in the case that they are not beneficiaries of this status, they will have to return here,” Vences said. More about asylum deal, Mexico, Trump administration, amanda knox book deal, Politics asylum deal Mexico Trump administration amanda knox book dea... Politics