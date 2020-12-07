Email
article imageArizona legislature closes for one week after Giuliani's visit

By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Politics
President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani has succeeded in shutting down Arizona's state Legislature. After Giuliani tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, the state legislature closed for a week, "out of an abundance of caution."
Arizona was just one of the states Giuliani visited last week on his traveling legal tour., alleging there was widespread fraud in the election. Giuliani was maskless, as were members of legislatures in Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan where he presided over meetings last week.
The Arizona Republic reports that Giuliani spent upward of 10 hours at a meeting in a Phoenix hotel on Nov. 30, with at least two GOP members of Congress (Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs) and nine state lawmakers.
Giuliani also asked a witness at the meeting to remove her mask, even though she was seated closer than six feet from him. The members also posed for a group photograph tweeted out by the Arizona Republican Party, without a mask in sight.
The very next day, Giuliani visited the state capitol and met with additional lawmakers. Several lawmakers who attended the unofficial hearing on Nov. 30 also attended the Legislature’s new member orientation later in the week, possibly exposing even more lawmakers and state government employees to the virus.
Democratic state Sen. Martin Quezada, commenting on this chain of events had this to say: It's "the epitome of COVID-19 irresponsibility." An email sent to Arizona Senate members said: "no one will have permission to work or meet in the building." Arizona House members also received notices.
