By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Wednesday he is giving local governments the authority to set policies that would require people to wear face masks in public. "Life as we once knew it has to change indefinitely," reads one of the open letters, per You can read An Open Letter to the Citizens of Arizona and our Governing Leaders, dated 06/14/2020, Arizona governor backtracks on mask rules as Covid-19 cases surge | US news | The Guardian https://t.co/rKvspK56jX — maxine sykes (@MaxineSykes) June 17, 2020 Ducey's announcement also comes on the same day that Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced she plans to require masks with or without the governor's blessing. Less than a week ago, Ducey rejected a request that local governments be allowed to exert control on issues of public health. At the time, he had argued the state needs a standard and uniform policy, and one that does not require masks. "We have all been tirelessly advocating that our residents adhere to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, including the washing of hands, avoiding close contact, and wearing of face masks around others,'' the officials wrote in the open letter to Ducey. They said the most significant of those is the use of face masks in public, which the governor has refused to mandate and they cannot require themselves.



Protect others.



Help contain the spread of #COVID19.



