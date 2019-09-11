By By Karen Graham 3 hours ago in Politics Global human rights organization Amnesty International condemned the Alberta government’s “fight back” strategy Tuesday, warning Alberta Premier Jason Kenney that his government’s fight against oil and gas industry foes puts human rights at risk. Kenney claimed foreign benefactors have been bankrolling Canadian environmental groups that are "hell-bent on keeping Canada's oilsands" production from growing, To that end, the provincial government set up a $2.,5 million fund for an independent inquiry into the premier's allegations. They even set up a website - Amnesty International says Jason Kenney's 'fight back' strategy violates human rights - Kenney calls the allegations 'beyond ridiculous' ableg — MichelleBellefontaine (@MBellefontaine) September 10, 2019 About the biggest threat to be seen from Kenney's actions has been a vocal cry from critics calling the initiative nothing more than a An open letter from Amnesty International On Tuesday, "Amnesty International is deeply concerned that these initiatives undermine and violate a range of Alberta's human rights obligations, under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and international law, including freedom of expression, freedom of association, the rights of Indigenous peoples and gender equality," Neve wrote. Jason Kenney Michael Swan (CC BY-ND 2.0) "Amnesty International is also gravely concerned that these initiatives, and the rhetoric surrounding them, feeds into a worsening climate of hostility toward human rights defenders – particularly Indigenous, women, and environmental human rights defenders – exposing them to intimidation and threats, including threats of violence." And under international law, "groups have the right to work together on social and environmental issues such as climate change — and that includes seeking and receiving funding to do so," Neve said, reports the Kenney told CBC Canada what he thought of the letter before he was to make a speech in Fort McMurray on Tuesday, saying the letter was "beyond ridiculous" and he would "absolutely not" abandon the two initiatives. After all, the whole initiative is part of his party's election platform. 