By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Arlington - Amazon.com Inc’s plan to set up a second headquarters in northern Virginia, after being rebuffed in New York, will face its first test when local officials vote on Saturday on a proposed financial package worth an estimated $51 million. Virginia agreed to pay Amazon up to $750 million in cash grants for the Arlington investment, further agreeing to cough up additional funding to pay for a number of transportation projects, including a pedestrian crossing for Route 1 and a connector bridge to Reagan National Airport. Arlington site becoming a political flashpoint Not much has been said in opposition to the Virginia headquarters plan, but this is only because the opposition is getting organized. Local activists want the decision by the county to be delayed so it can be reviewed and debated further. The five-member Arlington County Board plans to vote on the estimated $51 million, a fraction of the $481 million promised by the county. Only 5 percent of the incentives are direct. Anti-Amazon graffiti is seen in a Long Island City neighborhood initially selected for a new headquarters for the technology giant SPENCER PLATT, AFP/File According to CNBC, the $51 million includes a controversial direct financial incentive or a cash grant of $23 million to Amazon over 15 years. The funds are supposed to be collected from taxes on Arlington hotel rooms. This part of the grant is contingent on Amazon occupying six million square feet of office space over the first 16 years. Arlington County has also agreed to invest another $28 million over a period of 10 years in future property tax revenue in onsite infrastructure and open space at the headquarters site. On Arlington County Chair Christian Dorsey has said publicly he has no interest in delaying today's vote. Arlington is looking for the 25,000 jobs Amazon has promised to create to offset the 34,000 jobs lost since 2003 due to federal agency closures and other factors. Amazon spokeswoman Jill Kerr said. “Our investment of $2.5 billion will generate more than $3.2 billion in tax revenue which can be used for public services.” But even with Amazon's positive responses to all the good that will come out of the investment, opposition leaders still question the Internet giant's intent. Most groups want Amazon to meet with the community in a frank and open way to discuss rising housing costs and the displacement of low-income families near the proposed site. The site in question - National Landing - is jointly owned by Arlington County and the City of Alexandria. Arlington is looking for the 25,000 jobs Amazon has promised to create to offset the 34,000 jobs lost since 2003 due to federal agency closures and other factors.Amazon spokeswoman Jill Kerr said. "Our investment of $2.5 billion will generate more than $3.2 billion in tax revenue which can be used for public services."But even with Amazon's positive responses to all the good that will come out of the investment, opposition leaders still question the Internet giant's intent. Most groups want Amazon to meet with the community in a frank and open way to discuss rising housing costs and the displacement of low-income families near the proposed site.