After much thought and deliberation, we’ve decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens. For Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term. While polls show that 70% of New Yorkers support our plans and investment, a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City.

Amazon made $16.8 billion in profits over the past two years but have paid ZERO in federal income taxes. In fact it got a $269 million tax refund.



Our job: Demand large corporations pay their fair share in taxes so that we can rebuild the disappearing middle class. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 13, 2019

Expect blowback against Amazon, for what many will interpret as a hugely profitably company basically saying to the entire country, if you question our (secretly negotiated) taxpayer financed deals, we won’t invest in your communities. — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) February 14, 2019

Amazon never made any concrete commitments about its civic outreach outside of a job fair at a NYCHA complex. Maybe if their initial announcement had also come with specific investment promises on housing, transportation, etc this may have ended differently. — Steve Burns (@StvBurns) February 14, 2019

Housing is more reasonable in Queens than in San Fran. And there would have been jobs for folks at all levels. Amazon didn’t need a tax break though. But pulling out is gonna hurt NYC. — Mary Renee (@ksumofo) February 14, 2019

Part of what NYC is losing pic.twitter.com/2svUblCXR9 — Michael Cooper (@Joesportscaller) February 14, 2019