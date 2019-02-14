Amazon decision major blow to property buyers in Queens

Congratulations to the real estate interests who almost definitely snapped up Long Island City housing with the intent of raising prices https://t.co/kP5bG7U5Z1 — Kelly Weill (@KELLYWEILL) February 14, 2019

Thoughts and prayers to all the real estate speculators. https://t.co/63pyN0ioCD — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 14, 2019

between the L train not shutting down and Amazon pulling out this has been a really rough time for opportunist real estate speculators :( please keep them in your thoughts — Sam Biddle (@samfbiddle) February 14, 2019

Time to take a moment and feel deeply for those Amazon employees who bought up NY real estate before the LIC deal was announced. — Joshua Brustein (@joshuabrustein) February 14, 2019