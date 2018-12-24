'Alert the Daycare Staff' leads Twitter feed as Trump melts down

The hashtag refers to Corker's notion that Trump needs adult supervision. Corker referred to the White House as "an adult daycare center" late last year after Trump hit him with a fusillade of Tweets.
The latest round of Tweets by Trump was the result of Corker's appearance on CNN Sunday. He criticized Trump soundly for his withdrawal of Troops from Syria and his demand for $5 billion for his border wall between Mexico and the U.S.
However, what got under the thin skin of the president was the Republican Senator's comment that Trump pushed the government into a partial shutdown as a way of scoring political points.
“This is a made-up fight, so the President can look like he’s fighting, but even if he wins, our borders are going to be insecure,” Corker said.
He added the president's insistence there had to be a wall was “a purposefully contrived fight” and said that “the whole thing is juvenile.”
Trump goes into a Twitter frenzy
Trump was already in tantrum mode when Corker went on the news show Sunday, stemming from General Jim Mattis' resignation last week as Secretary of Defense. Trump was infuriated over the news coverage of the event because it resurrected the “adult daycare” idea for the president, according to CNN's Jim Acosta.
Trump fired off a series of Tweets, ripping into Senator Corker, according to The Hill:
"Senator Bob Corker just stated that, 'I’m so [privileged] to serve in the Senate for twelve years, and that’s what I told the people of our state that’s what I’d do, serve for two terms.' But that is Not True - wanted to run but poll numbers TANKED when I wouldn’t endorse him," Trump tweeted earlier Sunday.
"Bob Corker was responsible for giving us the horrible Iran Nuclear Deal, which I ended, yet he badmouths me for wanting to bring our young people safely back home," Trump continued, referencing his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. Bob wanted to run and asked for my endorsement. I said NO and the game was over. #MAGA I LOVE TENNESSEE!" he continued.
Twitter has a field day with "Alert the daycare staff"
Twitter users know how to appreciate a joke and will take hold of something and ride it to the end of the line. This is what is happening with #alertthedaycarestaff.