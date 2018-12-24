'Alert the Daycare Staff' leads Twitter feed as Trump melts down

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

"Senator Bob Corker just stated that, 'I’m so [privileged] to serve in the Senate for twelve years, and that’s what I told the people of our state that’s what I’d do, serve for two terms.' But that is Not True - wanted to run but poll numbers TANKED when I wouldn’t endorse him," Trump tweeted earlier Sunday. "Bob Corker was responsible for giving us the horrible Iran Nuclear Deal, which I ended, yet he badmouths me for wanting to bring our young people safely back home," Trump continued, referencing his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. Bob wanted to run and asked for my endorsement. I said NO and the game was over. #MAGA I LOVE TENNESSEE!" he continued.

We have successfully negotiated with Donnie that he will "work hard" for at least 30 min every day, or he only gets 1 scoop of ice cream 🍨 #AlertTheDaycareStaff https://t.co/We873RIvLT — Donald Trump (@WHadultdaycare) December 22, 2018

The only problem with @SenBobCorker’s plan to #AlertTheDayCareStaff is that there aren’t any staff left... — Adot Crawley (@AdotCrawley) December 23, 2018