Minister Toews: With Budget 2019, we have an obligation to live within our means. It’s unfair to saddle future generations with debt, to effectively steal their opportunities, and force them to pay our bills. https://t.co/xop2XZcavv #ableg #abbudget pic.twitter.com/mzAewYqzUa

This budget keeps the promises we made for Alberta people, job creators, and our economy.



We will control spending and get our finances back on track.



We will bring investment back to Alberta.



We will protect the services Albertans depend on. pic.twitter.com/H1rnCJgu0M