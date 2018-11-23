Alberta is in an 'oil crisis' as prices hit rock-bottom

By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Politics Calgary - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the current low price of Canadian oil is a "crisis" for Alberta, but brought nothing in the way of new help for the industry during a visit to Calgary on Thursday. Trudeau's trip into the oilpatch came a day after his Liberal government released its fiscal update which the Alberta government and oil industry did not like, arguing it did not do enough to help the oil sector. Even as crowds of pro-pipeline protesters shut down the area where Trudeau was speaking, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that he was committed to listening to energy industry leaders. He also talked up his new tax changes that came out in the fiscal report. As for the Today at the @CalgaryChamber I spoke with @SandipLalli about the challenges Albertans have faced these last years, and how we're working to create jobs & help get the economy back on track. In this week's Fall Economic Statement, we took even more action: https://t.co/XhXUNsm5A9 pic.twitter.com/VCNbtaaZJI — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 23, 2018 "When you have a price differential that's up around $42, $50 even, that's a massive challenge to the local industry, to the livelihood of a lot of Albertans. I hear that very, very clearly," he said while talking to reporters after making an affordable housing announcement Thursday morning. What is Premier Notley doing about the oil crisis? Of course, it is now well known that there is With all the pipeline woes going on, it didn't stop new oil sands projects from coming online, and this created a huge glut of excess oil that has been sitting around. By 2017, the oil sands were filling up some 2.7 million barrels per day, according to Natural Resources Canada. When that’s combined with other oil sources, this creates a pinch point. Until pipelines are built, we need to move oil by rail.

No one wants that - it's not the most economical, sustainable or safe way to move our product, but them's the breaks when you don't have a pipeline.#ableg #abpoli pic.twitter.com/E28vLJ5na3 — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) November 22, 2018