Alberta government policies may have caused the oil price crisis

When the Prime Minister came to Calgary this week, Albertans sent him a clear message. This week, I’m bringing that same message to Ottawa and Toronto. #KeepCanadaWorking https://t.co/0mA16m7ZWf

It's not the most economical, sustainable or safe way to move oil but, until pipelines are built, we have to move more of our oil by rail. I've asked the federal government to buy new trains with us and to prioritize the shipment of crude by rail after grain.#KeepCanadaWorking pic.twitter.com/uJdRZeCM8v