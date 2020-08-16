After Trump comments a renewed push for Snowden pardon

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics There is renewed speculation that President Trump will pardon whistleblower Edward Snowden. There have recently been a new round of calls for him to do so after Trump made comments that many people think he was not treated fairly. Trump previously condemned Snowden Snowden's actions In 2013 Snowden leaked National Security Agency (NSA) data, and fled the country to avoid prosecution for leaking classified information. He fled to Russia to avoid extradition and now is living there. Snowden's leaks showed the wide extent and scope of US surveillance of its own citizens as well as people overseas. Many liberals and libertarians hailed him as a hero but other saw the disclosure as a betrayal. Moves to pardon Snowden Some supporters of Snowden want the charges against him dropped while others seek a pardon. Rep. Thomas Massie a Republican from Kentucky is among the latter. After a petition he had to previous president Obama failed he is now starting new calls for a pardon. Given Trump's change of view, perhaps a petition to Trump to pardon him might be successful and Snowden would have a chance to return to his home country after years of being vilified by many while also having many supporting him. In an interview on Fox and Friends Trump had said: “I think Snowden is a terrible threat, I think he’s a terrible traitor and you know what we used to do in the good old days when we were a strong country, you know what we used to do to traitors right?" However in his recent comments Trump said: “There are a lot of people that think that he is not being treated fairly. I mean, I hear that. Many people are on his side, I will say that. I don’t know him, never met him. But many people are on his side.” Obviously Trump's view on Snowden has softened.In 2013 Snowden leaked National Security Agency (NSA) data, and fled the country to avoid prosecution for leaking classified information. He fled to Russia to avoid extradition and now is living there. Snowden's leaks showed the wide extent and scope of US surveillance of its own citizens as well as people overseas. Many liberals and libertarians hailed him as a hero but other saw the disclosure as a betrayal.Some supporters of Snowden want the charges against him dropped while others seek a pardon. Rep. Thomas Massie a Republican from Kentucky is among the latter. After a petition he had to previous president Obama failed he is now starting new calls for a pardon.Given Trump's change of view, perhaps a petition to Trump to pardon him might be successful and Snowden would have a chance to return to his home country after years of being vilified by many while also having many supporting him. More about edward snowden, Donald trump, snowden pardon More news from edward snowden Donald trump snowden pardon