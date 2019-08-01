By By Ken Hanly 21 mins ago in Politics Kabul - The Afghan government has named a team that will directly negotiate with the Taliban. However, the negotiations are said to start only when the US and Taliban negotiators have reached a deal that will involve a US pullout. US and Taliban set for eighth round of talks in Doha The Afghan government has named a team for the purpose of negotiating directly with the Taliban. The Taliban has said they won’t talk until the deal on a US pullout is reached. Signs are that such an agreement will be reached in the near future perhaps by September. Khalilzad believes that these 8th round of negotiations could be the last with a resulting deal as their conclusion. The main aspects to be finalized are the pullout timetable for US and other troops and the Taliban promising to keep ISIS and Al Qaeda forces out of Afghanistan. Once that is agreed to there would be a ceasefire and a power-sharing agreement negotiated between the Taliban and the Afghan government. There is no word as to when US troops might be withdrawn from the country but no doubt the Taliban would require a quick withdrawal before negotiating with the Afghan government. US officials have said any withdrawal would be "conditional" and have not announced any timetable yet. The peace process and talks between Afghan government and Taliban The Afghan war There are still about 20,000 foreign troops in Afghanistan mostly from the US. They are there for defense of Afghan forces and also training as well as anti-terrorist operations. Trump has announced that his aim is to end the war but hawks within his administration may try to prevent this happening. At the peak of the war almost a decade ago now the US alone had 100,000 troops in Afghanistan as part of a 130,000 strong international force designed to keep the Taliban from returning to power. More than 3,400 foreign troops were killed including more than 2,300 Americans.The UN claims that since 2009 more than 33,000 civilians have been killed in the war. Just this year there were 1,300 deaths during the first six months. Tens of thousands of Afghan security forces have been killed along with an unknown number of insurgents.