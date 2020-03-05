By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics The Afghan government claims there are between 10,000 to 15,000 Taliban prisoners in Afghan jails including some foreigners arrested because they helped the Taliban. The swap in the US Taliban peace agreement The US and the Taliban signed an agreement on the 29th of February. It contained a provision that they should work with all sides on a plan to quickly release combat and political prisoners as a confidence building measure coordinated and approved by relevant sides. The swap would involve 5,000 Taliban prisoner from the government side and 1,000 held by the Taliban. The swap should happen by March 10, the first day scheduled for intra-Afghan negotiation. Afghan government does not accept prisoner swap Seddiq Sediqqi a spokesperson for PM Ghani said that the Taliban continued demand for the release of their prisoners could put the peace process in jeopardy. One could say that the government unwillingness to carry out the swap puts the process in jeopardy. Seddiqi insisted that it was not reasonable or logical to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners before there was agreement on a ceasefire. Afghan government does agree with the aims of the agreement The government said that it wanted to create conditions for reaching a political settlement and also for reaching a permanent sustainable ceasefire. The government would also participate in a US facilitated discussion with Taliban representatives on confidence building measures and this would include the feasibility of releasing significant numbers of prisoners on both sides. The US and Afghanistan would seek the assistance of the International Red Cross to support discussions. Taliban resume attacks on Afghan government forces The Taliban appear to have interpreted the Afghan government's rejection of the swap as breaking the agreement and a justification for resumption of attacks. A Taliban spokesperson tweeted an image of the US Taliban agreement with the text of the prisoner swap terms outlined. Ghani claimed that the agreement says only that the US will facilitate the release of prisoners and that the government is not bound to. Presumably the text says otherwise or at least seems to do so. Although the Taliban have been attacking government positions, they have not attacked any foreign forces. Mark Esper the US Secretary of Defense condemned the Taliban attacks but Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair General Mark Milley downplayed the attacks saying that none were high profile and that in general the situation was better. On Wednesday US planes carried out the first airstrike on Taliban forces since the peace agreement. The Taliban who were attacked were in the process of attacking a government checkpoint. US officials spoke of the action as defensive. However, the Taliban had been making attacks only against the government. US and other foreign forces have not been targets. The US officials claimed the Taliban were not in compliance with their promise reduce attacks on Afghans. However, that was for a seven day period that is over and the Afghan government has not kept the agreement. The Taliban has agreed to enter talks but only about the prisoner-swap part of the agreement with the US. Mohammad Akram Khpalwak , former head of the High Peace Council's secretariat, said :"The most important thing is to start this process [of releasing prisoners]. When the process starts, it may start with a few hundred and have a set amount every day to achieve the same basic goal." 