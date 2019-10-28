By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Protesters' demands for reforms up until now and the Grand Ayatollah's Ali Sistani's warning for the Iraqi government to show restraint have gone unheeded. Just in the last three days of protests 74 have been killed and over 3,600 wounded. PM Mahdi calls out Counter Terrorism Services Response of two clerics SIstani a top Shia cleric had demanded that the regime use more restraint but Mahdi's reaction has been the exact opposite. However, Sistani has yet to respond to Mahdi's new and severe crackdown. The more radical Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr is demanding that Mahdi back off immediately and follow through on promises of reform or Sadr claims he would force Mahdi out of office. It remains to be seen if the parliament's actions are sufficient to stop demonstrations and keep Sadr from trying to topple Mahdi's government. In the last round of protests before that 149 others were killed. The situation looks primed to escalate. As a recent Reuters article notes: "Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has ordered elite counter-terrorism troops to deploy in the streets of Baghdad and use any means to end protests against his government, two security sources told Reuters on Saturday. " The Iraqi parliament did meet today and has acted on some of the demonstrators" demands: "The Iraqi parliament has taken steps, including changing the country’s Constitution and ending official perks, in order to meet the demands of anti-government protesters and prevent growing violence in the country." However, the crackdown on protests may prevent such actions from stopping further protests.SIstani a top Shia cleric had demanded that the regime use more restraint but Mahdi's reaction has been the exact opposite. However, Sistani has yet to respond to Mahdi's new and severe crackdown.The more radical Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr is demanding that Mahdi back off immediately and follow through on promises of reform or Sadr claims he would force Mahdi out of office. A recent article reports: "Sadr, who has millions of followers and controls one of the largest armed factions and the largest parliamentary bloc, helped set up the current government. However, he has now withdrawn his support from Abdu Mahdi and placed fighters from his Saraya Al-Salam armed faction on high alert."It remains to be seen if the parliament's actions are sufficient to stop demonstrations and keep Sadr from trying to topple Mahdi's government. More about Iraq protests, Muqtada alsadr, Ali Sistani More news from Iraq protests Muqtada alsadr Ali Sistani