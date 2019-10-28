In the last round
of protests before that 149 others were killed. The situation looks primed to escalate.
PM Mahdi calls out Counter Terrorism Services
As a recent Reuters article
notes: "Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has ordered elite counter-terrorism troops to deploy in the streets of Baghdad and use any means to end protests against his government, two security sources told Reuters on Saturday. "
The Iraqi parliament
did meet today and has acted on some of the demonstrators" demands: "The Iraqi parliament has taken steps, including changing the country’s Constitution and ending official perks, in order to meet the demands of anti-government protesters and prevent growing violence in the country." However, the crackdown on protests may prevent such actions from stopping further protests.
Response of two clerics
SIstani a top Shia cleric had demanded that the regime use more restraint but Mahdi's reaction has been the exact opposite. However, Sistani has yet to respond to Mahdi's new and severe crackdown.
The more radical Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr is demanding that Mahdi back off immediately and follow through on promises of reform or Sadr claims he would force Mahdi out of office.
A recent article
reports: "Sadr, who has millions of followers and controls one of the largest armed factions and the largest parliamentary bloc, helped set up the current government. However, he has now withdrawn his support from Abdu Mahdi and placed fighters from his Saraya Al-Salam armed faction on high alert."
It remains to be seen if the parliament's actions are sufficient to stop demonstrations and keep Sadr from trying to topple Mahdi's government.