3M balks at Trump order to stop exporting N95 masks to Canada

We are going from Hunger Games at the US state level, to hunger games at the nation state level. This is not how the #DefenseProductionAct should be used. W/ @andersoncooper and @JDiamond1 discussing @3M , @JustinTrudeau & more pic.twitter.com/3fIQOO3ldd

I just got off the phone with Ambassador Lighthizer regarding the U.S. government’s new order. The health and well-being of our frontline workers depend on these essential medical items and now more than ever our countries need to work together to combat COVID-19.