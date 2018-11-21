By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Odd News A study conducted by npower, in order to raise awareness of carbon monoxide poisoning, has revealed how our relationships with our pets has a huge part to play in discovering a leak and how our lack of understanding might be threatening our health. The idea of pets, especially cats and dogs, altering their owners to danger is surprisingly common. A touching moment with a dog. Noël Zia Lee In terms of how animals express signs of danger to their owners, the most common are tail wagging (reported by 51 percent of pet owners) and by the pet leaning against the owner (reported by 45 percent of owners). These were closely followed by eye contact (44 percent). READ MORE: Yes pets can tell the time, according to science Communication is a two-way process and it seems that the more often an owner communicates with their pet then the more likely the pet is to communicate back – something which can prove useful should danger occur. In relation to two-way communication, some 45 percent of pet owners say that they talk to their beloved animals over ten times per day. When this happens, 50 percent of owners are convinced they can interpret when their pet is scared. Such owner-to-pet communication can be useful, given that a number of people appear to be oblivious to the dangers of carbon monoxide positioning in the home. The npower survey (conducted by OnePoll.com) found that around 1 in 10 people do not realize exposure to a carbon monoxide leak can be fatal. A cat called Gizmo Tim Sandle It should be noted that the survey results are based on the perception of owners and what they have experienced; this In addition, there was a degree of ignorance over carbon monoxide detection. A quarter of those polled think it is possible to smell, taste, or see a carbon monoxide leak. In fact, carbon monoxide is a silent killer - to humans at least. Our pets on the other hand can alert us when something is wrong. Carbon monoxide is toxic to hemoglobic animals (both invertebrate and vertebrate, including humans) when encountered in concentrations above about 35 ppm. Most countries The study outlines how many pets can alert their owners to gas leaks, thereby saving lives. The survey also outlines how many of the general public do not realize the full list of symptoms expressed when a leak is undiscovered.The idea of pets, especially cats and dogs, altering their owners to danger is surprisingly common. The survey found that one-third of pet owners state that their animals have alerted them to danger on at least one occasion. This could be a tap or a rub in the face from a cat or a dog barking. To support the vocal intonation of the canine, some 42 percent of dog owners think that their animal ‘speaks’ to them to warn them when something is wrong.In terms of how animals express signs of danger to their owners, the most common are tail wagging (reported by 51 percent of pet owners) and by the pet leaning against the owner (reported by 45 percent of owners). These were closely followed by eye contact (44 percent).Communication is a two-way process and it seems that the more often an owner communicates with their pet then the more likely the pet is to communicate back – something which can prove useful should danger occur. In relation to two-way communication, some 45 percent of pet owners say that they talk to their beloved animals over ten times per day. When this happens, 50 percent of owners are convinced they can interpret when their pet is scared.Such owner-to-pet communication can be useful, given that a number of people appear to be oblivious to the dangers of carbon monoxide positioning in the home. The npower survey (conducted by OnePoll.com) found that around 1 in 10 people do not realize exposure to a carbon monoxide leak can be fatal.It should be noted that the survey results are based on the perception of owners and what they have experienced; this does not mean there is scientific evidence that pets are capable of detecting carbon monoxide any more rapidly than humans.In addition, there was a degree of ignorance over carbon monoxide detection. A quarter of those polled think it is possible to smell, taste, or see a carbon monoxide leak. In fact, carbon monoxide is a silent killer - to humans at least. Our pets on the other hand can alert us when something is wrong.Carbon monoxide is toxic to hemoglobic animals (both invertebrate and vertebrate, including humans) when encountered in concentrations above about 35 ppm. Most countries experience several deaths per year due to gas leaks More about Pets, Cats, Dogs, Carbon monoxide, Animals Pets Cats Dogs Carbon monoxide Animals