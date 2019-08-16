By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Odd News Washington D.c. - US President Donald Trump has expressed an interest in purchasing Greenland a self-ruling territory of Denmark. However, the territory insists it is not up for sale. Reasons why Trump might want to buy Greenland. Trump was first and foremost a property developer and real estate baron before he became president, so he tends to view the world through that frame. As an example when Trump visited North Korea he spoke of the potential for beach hotels and condos in the country thoughts that most would find odd to say the least. In earlier periods purchase of sovereign territory was common The US bought Louisiana from France in 1803 for $15 million. President Johnson bought Alaska from Russia in 1867 for just $7.2 million. The US bought the US Virgin islands from Denmark in 1917. So the US has bought sovereign territory from Denmark before. However Greenland is a self-governing territory with considerable autonomy. However, in recent times, the market for sovereign territory appears to have dried up according to Joseph Blocher of the Duke University School of Law. How would Trump go about buying Greenland? Denmark itself can't sell Greenland because of the home-rule law of 2009 that states that Greenlanders are their own people. Trump could promote Greenland independence in the hope that after independence he could buy it from Greenlanders. There are advocates for independence who want a closer relationship with North America which is actually closer than Denmark. Greenland is not for sale As of now Greenland cannot be sold by Denmark. Even if it could be sold Greenlanders are not interested in being bought. The Trump was first and foremost a property developer and real estate baron before he became president, so he tends to view the world through that frame. As an example when Trump visited North Korea he spoke of the potential for beach hotels and condos in the country thoughts that most would find odd to say the least. Greenland has many resources and is strategically located near the warming Arctic. Greenland has already caused tensions among the US, Russia, Canada, Denmark and Norway. There is already a US air base and radar station in the country.The US bought Louisiana from France in 1803 for $15 million. President Johnson bought Alaska from Russia in 1867 for just $7.2 million. The US bought the US Virgin islands from Denmark in 1917. So the US has bought sovereign territory from Denmark before. However Greenland is a self-governing territory with considerable autonomy. However, in recent times, the market for sovereign territory appears to have dried up according to Joseph Blocher of the Duke University School of Law.Denmark itself can't sell Greenland because of the home-rule law of 2009 that states that Greenlanders are their own people. Trump could promote Greenland independence in the hope that after independence he could buy it from Greenlanders. There are advocates for independence who want a closer relationship with North America which is actually closer than Denmark.As of now Greenland cannot be sold by Denmark. Even if it could be sold Greenlanders are not interested in being bought. The Greenland Ministry of Foreign Affairs replied today to Trump's interest: "On Friday, Greenland issued a clear and resounding answer to Trump's apparent overture: Nej tak (no thank you.) "We're open for business, not for sale," tweeted Greenland's Ministry of Foreign of Affairs." Kim Kielsen, Greenland's premier also confirmed the country was not for sale: "We have a good cooperation with U.S.A., and we see it as an expression of greater interest in investing in our country and the possibilities we offer," a spokesperson for the office of the premier of Greenland, Kim Kielsen, said Friday. "Of course, Greenland is not for sale." More about Greenland, Donald trump, Denmark More news from Greenland Donald trump Denmark