According to Mexican officials
the air passenger was a Japanese man and he died aboard a Mexican flight shortly after takeoff from Mexico City. The connection between the excessive consumption of cocaine and the triggering of heart failure plus swelling of the brain (cerebral edema) was revealed in the outcome of an post-mortem
conducted in the northern state of Sonora. The medical examination found 246 plastic packets of cocaine in his stomach and intestines, each measuring 1 by 2.5 centimeters.
The incident was observed by fellow passengers
once the aircraft took off on route to Narita, Japan. The man began to convulse and was in obvious agony. Once the man died, the Aeromexico operated aircraft was diverted to Hermosillo. Once the man's body was removed the flight, with the remaining 198 passengers continued on its journey.
In a statement
File photo: A pile of cocaine powder
Courtesy U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
, Mexican officials said: "Flight attendants noticed a person suffering convulsions and requested permission to make an emergency landing in Hermosillo, Sonora. When the plane landed at 2:25 a.m. on Friday, paramedics boarded it and declared Udo N deceased.”
The identity of the man was not been revealed, he listed only under the codename of Udo "N". His route of travel had been from Japan to Bogota, Colombia, and then on to Mexico, with the aim of returning to Japan. Ingesting packets of drugs is a common method for drug smuggling. It is speculated that at least one of the packets burst open, triggering the drug overdose. By carrying such a large number of packets this would have far exceeded any personal use, and the man will have been acting as a 'drug mule'.
In a review by The Guardian
, some drug smugglers go to great lengths to prevent drugs passing through their system. In one example, a man went for three weeks without going to the toilet, surviving on only a sip of water and the skin of an apple a day. The risks are high - in terms of the risks to personal safety (as in the case of the Japanese man) and in terms of being caught - against the payments given out to those prepared to take the risk, which are around $1,500.
At many airports, suspected drug mules can be subject to sophisticated checks to see if they are have ingested packets of drugs, such as the use of abdominal ultrasound and abdominal x-ray methods
.