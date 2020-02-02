I know, I know - some of us get off on numbers, patterns, and dates, and today is all about all three of them. Today is the perfect palindrome. It is February 2, 2020, or 02/02/2020, in both the MM/DD/YYYY format and the DD/MM/YYYY format. And at just after 2 a.m., it was 02:02:20 on 02/02/2020.
And speaking of palindromes, you can add something else to your trivia knowledge. Tree Hugger informs us
that anyone afflicted with ailihphilia – the term for "love of palindromes," might be interested in knowing the word, itself is a palindrome. How cool is that?
CTV News
points out that the previous palindrome date occurred 909 years ago, on 11/11/1111. We won't see the next palindrome date until 12/12/2121 - 101 years from now. And just so you know, there will not be another until 03/03/3030.
But that is not all there is to this very special day. Solihull School Maths Department wrote on Twitter: "Today is a Palindrome Day in all date formats (UK, USA, ISO). It's also a palindrome day of the year (33) and there are a palindrome number of days left in the year (333). Quite a unique day!"
You have to admit - This is all pretty cool, especially because of it being internationally recognized. Yes, it is a unique day.