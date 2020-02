By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Lifestyle Not only is today Super Bowl Sunday and Groundhog Day - and for many people, they are exciting enough - But today is extraordinarily special. Today's date is a palindrome, meaning it is the same when reading forwards and backward. And speaking of palindromes, you can add something else to your trivia knowledge. "Was it a cat I saw?"

A palindrome is a word, phrase, number or sequence of words that reads the same backward as forward.

A palindrome is a word, phrase, number or sequence of words that reads the same backward as forward.

Punctuation and spaces between the words or lettering is allowed.#PalindromeDay pic.twitter.com/APOk3dsKO0 — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) February 2, 2020 But that is not all there is to this very special day. Solihull School Maths Department wrote on Twitter: "Today is a Palindrome Day in all date formats (UK, USA, ISO). It's also a palindrome day of the year (33) and there are a palindrome number of days left in the year (333). Quite a unique day!" Today is a Palindrome Day in all date formats (UK, USA, ISO). It's also a palindrome day of the year (33) and there are a palindrome number of days left in the year (333). Quite a unique day! #PalindromeDay #SolSchMaths pic.twitter.com/uKikl1iTXf — Solihull School Maths Dept (@SolSchMaths) February 2, 2020 You have to admit - This is all pretty cool, especially because of it being internationally recognized. Yes, it is a unique day. I know, I know - some of us get off on numbers, patterns, and dates, and today is all about all three of them. Today is the perfect palindrome. It is February 2, 2020, or 02/02/2020, in both the MM/DD/YYYY format and the DD/MM/YYYY format. And at just after 2 a.m., it was 02:02:20 on 02/02/2020.And speaking of palindromes, you can add something else to your trivia knowledge. Tree Hugger informs us that anyone afflicted with ailihphilia – the term for "love of palindromes," might be interested in knowing the word, itself is a palindrome. How cool is that? CTV News points out that the previous palindrome date occurred 909 years ago, on 11/11/1111. We won't see the next palindrome date until 12/12/2121 - 101 years from now. And just so you know, there will not be another until 03/03/3030.