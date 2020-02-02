Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFebruary 2 is a super-special and rare palindrome day

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Lifestyle
Not only is today Super Bowl Sunday and Groundhog Day - and for many people, they are exciting enough - But today is extraordinarily special. Today's date is a palindrome, meaning it is the same when reading forwards and backward.
I know, I know - some of us get off on numbers, patterns, and dates, and today is all about all three of them. Today is the perfect palindrome. It is February 2, 2020, or 02/02/2020, in both the MM/DD/YYYY format and the DD/MM/YYYY format. And at just after 2 a.m., it was 02:02:20 on 02/02/2020.
And speaking of palindromes, you can add something else to your trivia knowledge. Tree Hugger informs us that anyone afflicted with ailihphilia – the term for "love of palindromes," might be interested in knowing the word, itself is a palindrome. How cool is that?
CTV News points out that the previous palindrome date occurred 909 years ago, on 11/11/1111. We won't see the next palindrome date until 12/12/2121 - 101 years from now. And just so you know, there will not be another until 03/03/3030.
But that is not all there is to this very special day. Solihull School Maths Department wrote on Twitter: "Today is a Palindrome Day in all date formats (UK, USA, ISO). It's also a palindrome day of the year (33) and there are a palindrome number of days left in the year (333). Quite a unique day!"
You have to admit - This is all pretty cool, especially because of it being internationally recognized. Yes, it is a unique day.
More about Palindrome day, once in 906 years, ailihphilia, Super bowl sunday, Groundhog day
 
Latest News
Top News
Pompeo pushes against China, Russia in visit to 'Stans'
Chinese central bank to pump $173 bln into economy in virus fight
New model to estimate spread of the novel coronavirus
Protests continue in Iraq after Allawi becomes new premier
China's economy suffers as first virus death hits Philippines
Philippines reports first virus death outside China: WHO
Thailand sees apparent success treating virus with drug cocktail
Review: Rayne Johnson melts hearts with 'Front Seat' country single Special
US military ready to house 1,000 for virus quarantine
Herbal remedies for the coronavirus spark debate in China