The world's largest wind farm, set to start generating electricity in 2023, will also have the world's largest wind turbines. Construction of the Dogger Bank Wind Farms project off the UK's Yorkshire Coast will begin next year. In a nutshell, How big is the world's largest offshore wind turbine? GE Renewable Energy The Dogger Banks wind project is being built in a joint venture between SSE Renewables and Norway's Equinor. The two companies are aiming to develop an "industrial wind hub" in the North Sea made up of three interconnected offshore windfarms using the GE Renewables' turbines. John Lavelle, the offshore wind boss at GE Renewable Energy, said the deal with Dogger Bank would bring "the world's most powerful offshore wind turbine to the world's largest offshore wind market. We have an important role to play in the UK’s offshore wind ambitions and in delivering further carbon emission reductions," reports "Dogger Bank will now be home to the largest offshore wind turbines in the world and to this pioneering low carbon technology, which will play a central role in helping the UK become carbon neutral by 2050," director of capital projects at SSE Renewables Paul Cooley told "A dogger at anchor" can be seen at the National Maritime Museum in London, England. The artist used graphite and gray wash to create this work. Willem van de Velde the Younger, circa 1675 Dogger Bank has an interesting history Dogger Bank is a large sandbank in a shallow area of the North Sea about 100 kilometers (62 miles) off the east coast of England. During the last Ice Age, when seas were shallower than they are now, the bank was part of a large landmass connecting Europe and the British Isles, now known as Doggerland. Dogger Bank has been well-known as a productive fishing bank and was named after the doggers, medieval Dutch fishing boats especially used for catching cod. The bank is large, extending over about 17,600 square kilometers (6,800 sq mi), and ranges in depth from 15 to 36 meters (50 to 120 feet). Offshore wind in Europe hit new milestone in 2017, with United Kingdom accounting for half of new capacity. WindEurope Back in 2017, there had been a lot of interest in constructing an In June this year, the UK becoming the first G7 country to commit to carbon neutrality by mid-century, and this latest wind project, capable of generating enough renewable electricity to power 4.5m homes from 80 miles away will certainly put the nation well on its way to achieving its goal. The new turbines are being built by GE Renewable Energy. Called the Haliade-X, each turbine is 220 meters (approximately 722 feet) high, nearly 300 feet taller than the London Eye. 