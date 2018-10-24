Willa is not done yet — Nor'Easter forecast for East Coast

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment If you live in the Northeast of the nation, and if you have weekend plans - You may want to change them. A nor'easter is expected to besiege the many areas for up to 24 hours, lashing the region with winds of up to 50 mph and up to 2 inches of rain. The remnants of the storm has maximum sustained winds of near 25 mph (35 kph) with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches). However, As Willa moves out of Mexico, heading toward the Atlantic Coast, the storm is expected to dump an As heavy rain advances across Texas, motorists should drive slowly in these conditions to decrease the chances of getting in an accident or hydroplaning: KQUKG0bGUB — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) October 24, 2018 Texas is already under threat from flooding. Parts of Texas will receive an additional 1-3 inches of rain through Wednesday night. However, central and eastern portions of the state, including San Antonio, Austin and College Station, could be hit with another 6 inches of rain, according to "The downpours will expand eastward along the central Gulf Coast by Wednesday and Thursday, and eventually target areas of the Florida Panhandle and Georgia that were ravaged by powerful Hurricane Michael," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Kyle Elliott. Nor'easter headed to Mid-Atlantic states As Willa leaves Mexico and drops its hurricane status, it will be taking an abundance of energy and moisture with it as it charges into Texas. And this is where the transformation from a tropical cyclone to a nor'easter begins. A weekend nor'easter will likely bring wind-driven rain and coastal flooding to the East Coast and wet snow to the interior Northeast: zA4No0MC6P — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 24, 2018 There are several "ingredients" already in place to add to the recipe for creating the new storm - "Atmospheric blocking" has pushed a bunch of cold air south from Canada, resulting in a colder than normal weather pattern across the Northeast. This weather pattern allows disturbances to amplify off the Southeast coast. And as one disturbance grows in strength, so to will it strengthen what is left of Willa. But this won't be a typical nor'easter, because of Willa. In a classical nor'easter, an area of low pressure hugs the coast and moves northeast, continuing to strengthen. But with Willa involved, the warmer temperatures will just about assure us of a rain event, and not snow, as is usually typical in a classic nor'easter. The worst weather will be from Virginia to Maine. 