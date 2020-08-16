Wildfires in California and Colorado fueled by brutal heatwave

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Firefighters in Southern Californian and in Colorado are struggling to contain multiple wildfires in brutal dry heat, and in some areas, windy conditions. The fires have forced hundreds of people to evacuate their homes and triggered air quality alerts. The huge Lake Fire was just 12 percent contained as of Sunday morning, having burned 17,862 acres. Around 5,400 homes are still under threat from the blaze, with 21 buildings being destroyed, including five homes, reports The whole state of California is plagued with a heat wave that has caused temperatures to soar into the triple digits over the weekend, and unhealthy air has been predicted for many parts of the state. There also is a chance of isolated thunderstorms worsening the fire threat by creating dry lightning and strong downdrafts, fire officials said. #RiverFire S of Salinas (Monterey Co) currently 20 acres, 5% contained. No structures threatened, no evacuations pic.twitter.com/BJgdcOWq1S — CAL FIRE BEU (@CALFIREBEU) August 16, 2020 The Ranch Fire has burned 2,500 acres and is 0 percent contained as of Sunday morning, and the Elk Fire, at 700 acres is now 5 percent contained. Firefighters are also battling approximately An "If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow," the district said. "It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside." This one is crazy. #LoyaltonFire https://t.co/aJ2dse8mou pic.twitter.com/btlXhyeD1i — CA Fire Scanner (@CAFireScanner) August 15, 2020 Colorado wildfires We talked about the size of the The blaze is burning in rough terrain and has been fueled by dry vegetation, high winds and low humidity. The wildfire was started by lightning on July 31 and is burning about 18 miles north of Grand Junction. I wish I could write a more positive headline for you this morning! #COwx #4wx #COFire https://t.co/VMWDVKr2d6 — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) August 16, 2020 The Grizzley Creek Fire has grown to 25,690 acres, or about 40 square miles, and firefighters have succeeded in protecting the town of No Name and stopped the fire from spreading to the east. The blaze is 0 percent contained and did manage to spread to the south and has become very active west of Bair Ranch, fire officials said. The fire started Monday in Glenwood Canyon. “Crews will engage the fire where they safely can,” a Sunday update from the U.S. Forest Service read, reports the Brush 33’s first night on the #CameronPeakFire looked like this. A quick transition from late afternoon travel on Saturday to working night operations for this Wildland Team on deployment. pic.twitter.com/Va8439IqaD — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 16, 2020 The Cameron Peak Fire nearly doubled in size overnight reaching 10,867 acres or about 16.9 square miles by Sunday morning. The blaze, which started in Larimer County on Thursday in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake, is 0% contained. The Williams Creek fire has grown to about 6,000 acres \as of Sunday, and is 0 percent contained. Firefighters expect to see "extreme fire behavior" throughout the day, said Schelly Olson, Grand County public information officer. "The fire was very active through the day yesterday," she said, "But as of today we are still holding it east of County Road 30 and south of Keyser Ridge."