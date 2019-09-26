By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Tropical Storm Karen has an uncertain, strange future ahead, and cannot be dismissed as a future threat. However, Hurricane Lorenzo, a large Category 4 tropical cyclone, will remain over the open ocean for at least the next five days. This situation makes it Or, in a not-so-good scenario, Karen could begin moving west this weekend as high pressure responsible for a prolonged early-fall heatwave rebuilds over the eastern U.S. and western Atlantic Ocean. This high-pressure system will become Karen's steering wheel. NHC However, even with this expected move, there is still the possibility of Karen not being able to make the entire journey to the Bahamas or Southeast U.S. without falling apart. Gee whiz, how long has Karen been roaming around the Atlantic, anyway? Hurricane Lorenzo Lorenzo is a The storm is presently moving to the WNW at 13 mph (20 kph) and has a minimum central pressure of 949 MB - 28.03 inches. Lorenzo is forecast to turn toward the northwest later today, and this motion should continue through Friday. A turn toward the north is expected Friday night and Saturday. NHC Lorenzo is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 kilometers) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 255 miles (405 kilometers). Lorenzo is the “While its exact ranking will be determined later, Lorenzo is one of the largest and most powerful hurricanes of record for the central tropical Atlantic, with the only comparable hurricane in recent times near there being Gabrielle of 1989,” the hurricane center said Thursday morning. Hurricane Lorenzo is expected to gain strength, and as of this time, poses no threat to the United States. Tropical Storm Karen is likely to just "hang out" as it will come to a stall after ambling to the north-northeast over the next couple of days. This is because the steering winds associated with the Bermuda-Azores high have weakened, leaving the storm without any steering winds.This situation makes it difficult for forecasters to create scenarios for computer models to forecast correctly. Basically, forecasters are looking at two probable outcomes for Tropical Storm Karen. One, the storm could succumb to dry air and fizzle in or near the Bermuda Triangle.Or, in a not-so-good scenario, Karen could begin moving west this weekend as high pressure responsible for a prolonged early-fall heatwave rebuilds over the eastern U.S. and western Atlantic Ocean. This high-pressure system will become Karen's steering wheel.However, even with this expected move, there is still the possibility of Karen not being able to make the entire journey to the Bahamas or Southeast U.S. without falling apart. Gee whiz, how long has Karen been roaming around the Atlantic, anyway?Lorenzo is a Category 4 hurricane and at 11:00 a.m. ET is located about 1,055 miles (1,695 kilometers) west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. Lorenzo is packing winds of 130 mph (215 kph) with higher gusts.The storm is presently moving to the WNW at 13 mph (20 kph) and has a minimum central pressure of 949 MB - 28.03 inches. Lorenzo is forecast to turn toward the northwest later today, and this motion should continue through Friday. A turn toward the north is expected Friday night and Saturday.Lorenzo is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 kilometers) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 255 miles (405 kilometers). Lorenzo is the third major hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic season, the other two being Dorian and Humberto.“While its exact ranking will be determined later, Lorenzo is one of the largest and most powerful hurricanes of record for the central tropical Atlantic, with the only comparable hurricane in recent times near there being Gabrielle of 1989,” the hurricane center said Thursday morning.Hurricane Lorenzo is expected to gain strength, and as of this time, poses no threat to the United States. More about Hurricane Lorenzo, tropical storm karen, eastern atlantic, NHC, tropical update Hurricane Lorenzo tropical storm karen eastern atlantic NHC tropical update