Warmest oceans on record Could Set Off a Year of Extreme Weather

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment The world’s seas are simmering, with record high temperatures spurring worry among forecasters that the global warming effect may generate a chaotic year of extreme weather ahead. What is worrisome is the ocean surface temperatures around the world. Parts of the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans all hit the record books for warmth last month, according to NOAA's Parts of the tropical Atlantic Ocean, central Indian Ocean, and parts of the northern and southwestern Pacific Ocean had temperatures that were 1.5°C (2.7°F) above average or higher. This could have far-reaching implications looking ahead. Global Land and ocean temperatures - March 2020 anomalies. NOAA - U.S. National Centers for Environmental Information Phil Klotzbach at Colorado State University notes that in the Gulf of Mexico, where offshore drilling accounts for about 17 percent of U.S. oil output, water temperatures were 76.3 degrees Fahrenheit (24.6 Celsius), or 1.7 degrees above the long-term average. If the Gulf's waters stay warm, they would add fuel to the intensity of any storms that come that way. “The entire tropical ocean is above average,” said Michelle L’Heureux, a forecaster at the Earth's North Pole NASA The Gulf of Mexico's record warmth spilled over to the shoreline, bringing record land temperatures, with Florida recording its warmest March on record. On Wednesday, this week, Miami, Florida reached 93 degrees Fahrenheit, a record in itself that was 10 degrees above normal. A one-two punch for ocean temperatures Interestingly, the above-normal global temperatures we are seeing this year can also be tied to intense climate systems circling the Arctic region that bottled up much of the region's cold air - preventing it from spilling into the more temperate regions to the south. If you add in global warming, this was the one-two punch that brought our ocean temperatures to an historic high, according to Sled dogs wade through water on melting sea ice during an expedition in North Western Greenland, as shown in this June 13, 2019 image by Steffen Olsen of the Centre for Ocean and Ice at the Danish Meteoroligical Institute Steffen Olsen, Centre for Ocean and Ice at the Danish Meteoroligical Institute/AFP Let's talk about El Nino. El Nino is a This event takes place on average every two to seven years and is a complex mix of sea-surface temperatures and atmospheric conditions. Sea-surface temperatures are monitored regularly by meteorologists, with particular attention focused on a region in the Eastern Pacific known as Nino 3.4. This region's water surface temperatures are critical to an event being called El Nino. : Late March 2020 SST anomaly pattern across the Atlantic Ocean. Colorado State University This year, the chance of an El Nino developing is small, and scientists are theorizing that this may be due to global warming's impact on sea surface temperatures. El Nino “depends on contrasts, as well as absolute values of sea-surface temperatures,” according to Kevin Trenberth, a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. Should sea surface temperatures over the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico remain warmer than usual, we could see stronger and more frequent tropical cyclones when the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season begins on June 1. 