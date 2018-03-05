Understanding ocean turbulence improves climate science

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUnderstanding ocean turbulence improves climate science

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     8 hours ago in Environment
According to a new study a more in-depth understanding of ocean turbulence could improve existing climate models and proved a more accurate prediction of climate change.
Scientists from Brown University have constricted a new statistical model, designed to improve the understanding by scientists of how turbulent flows termed mesoscale eddies dissipate energy. The study shows that the majority of the dissipation happens in relatively sparse locales around the globe. This model will be helpful in creating better ocean and climate models to assess changes to the planet.
With the research, the physicists looked at a form of turbulence refereed to as mesoscale eddies. In fluid dynamics, an eddy is the swirling of a fluid and the reverse current created when the fluid is in a turbulent flow regime. In terms of the seas, these eddies are ocean swirls that occur on the scale of tens to hundreds of kilometers across, and they last for up to one year. These specific eddies tend to pinch off from strong boundary currents such as the Gulf Stream. Alternatively they can form where water flows of different temperatures and densities come into contact.
Studying these eddies is significant, according to lead scientist Professor Baylor Fox-Kemper: "You can think of these as the weather of the ocean. Like storms in the atmosphere, these eddies help to distribute energy, warmth, salinity and other things around the ocean. So understanding how they dissipate their energy gives us a more accurate picture of ocean circulation."
To assess the eddies, the research group developed a high-resolution ocean model based on direct satellite observations of the global ocean system. The model was able to simulate eddies on the order of 100 kilometers across. The model was run for five years. Based on the model the researchers will be able to develop coarser-grained ocean simulations that will reveal changes to the planet's climate.
The research has been published in the journal Physical Review Letters, with the peer reviewed paper headed "Log-Normal Turbulence Dissipation in Global Ocean Models."
More about ocean turbulence, Climate change, Environmental, Weather
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump name stripped from Panama hotel in property dispute
Wreckage found of WWII aircraft carrier USS Lexington
Op-Ed: Lynn Anderson deserves to be in 2018 Hall of Fame inductees
Thieves stole over 600 Bitcoin miners from Icelandic datacentre
NAFTA talks not living up to expectations: US negotiator
Amazon and Alibaba compete for global market dominance
Understanding ocean turbulence improves climate science
Baltic nations warn US not to underestimate Russia threat
Tesla's Gigafactory finally getting world's largest solar roof
Walmart files patent for a new blockchain-based shipping system