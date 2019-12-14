By By Karen Graham 43 mins ago in Environment Madrid - The climate talks in Madrid have encountered some huge obstacles after participating countries failed to come to a consensus on draft documents presented overnight. Right now, with the meeting already in overtime, there is the real fear by observers and environmentalists that the commitments made at the 2015 Paris Accord will be undermined or stalled, according to On Saturday, Chilean diplomat Andrés Landerretche told reporters that with the new compromise being circulated today, there would have to be trade-offs if the deal was going to be supported by all countries. “It’s impossible to have a consensus outcome if you don’t compromise,” he said. I've been attending these climate negotiations since they began in 1991. But never have I seen the disconnect here at #COP25 between what the science requires & the people of the world demand & what the climate negotiations are delivering @aldenmeyerhttps://t.co/9kTWSJteLQ — Jess Cooke 🌍♻️🌳 (@JessCooke21) December 14, 2019 "If world leaders fail to increase ambition in the lead up to next year's climate summit in Glasgow, they will make the task of meeting the Paris Agreement's well below 2C temperature limitation goal - much less the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal - almost impossible." The world is on fire “The planet is on fire and our window of escape is getting harder and harder to reach the longer we fail to act,” Meyer said. And Mr. Meyer is right. While diplomats at COP25 are trying to sort out what will be best for their own country as opposed to the rest of the world, concerns over the climate crisis have grown. In the past year, millions of people, led by the youth of the world, have staged protests because they are concerned about the future and what we will be leaving for the next generation. During COP25, demonstrations took place inside and outside the venue while the meeting has gone on, with Greta Thunberg, the most vocal and prominent voice calling for action to curb emissions. Some countries said it was time to heed those demands. Peoples closure plenary @ #COP25

