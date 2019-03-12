By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment London - The UK Government has announced a new Offshore Wind Sector deal which intends to triple the number of ‘green collar jobs’ by 2030. The new deal aims to increase the workforce within the sector to 27,000 by 2030, tripling the current 7,200 jobs today. This is the 10th sector deal to be initiated and is in line with the government's Minister Claire Perry said: “The move to a cleaner, greener economy is outlined in our modern Industrial Strategy as one of the greatest economic opportunities of our time. Working with the offshore wind industry, I want to ensure that women and young people benefit from this sea-change.” The largest offshore wind farm on the planet, Walney Extension, is situated in the Irish Sea. Orsted Recent studies have found that two-thirds of young people between the ages of 18 to 24 would rather have a job in the green economy. This equates to almost 3.7 million young adults in the UK. Another initiative of the deal is to increase the number of women working in the offshore wind sector and triple the number of highly skilled jobs. Currently, women make up 16 percent of the offshore wind workforce. Under the new initiative, that number will increase to 33 percent by 2030. Perry said the initiative would actually be striving for 40 percent women in the workforce. Additionally, the aim is to increase the number of green collar jobs in the industry to 27,000 jobs by 2030, up from 7,200 today. Amy, Group Lead at MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, which builds 80 metre blades for some of the world’s largest wind turbines, said: “If you have a can-do attitude and want to be a part of an industry that is making a positive difference to the world, you’ll be just the right person.” “This deal will mean for the first time in U.K. history there will be more electricity from renewables than fossil fuels, with 70 percent of British electricity predicted to be from low-carbon sources by 2030,” said the government in a statement, reports In a press release, Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry unveiled the joint government-industry Offshore Wind Sector Deal that would involve a £40 billion ($52 billion) infrastructure investment to bring the nation’s total installed offshore wind capacity to 30 gigawatts.This is the 10th sector deal to be initiated and is in line with the government's Clean Growth Grand Challenge begun in 2018.Minister Claire Perry said: “The move to a cleaner, greener economy is outlined in our modern Industrial Strategy as one of the greatest economic opportunities of our time. Working with the offshore wind industry, I want to ensure that women and young people benefit from this sea-change.” Climate Action reports that the joint government-industry initiative also wants to encourage more students getting into STEM education at all stages from primary school to higher education.Recent studies have found that two-thirds of young people between the ages of 18 to 24 would rather have a job in the green economy. This equates to almost 3.7 million young adults in the UK.Another initiative of the deal is to increase the number of women working in the offshore wind sector and triple the number of highly skilled jobs. Currently, women make up 16 percent of the offshore wind workforce. Under the new initiative, that number will increase to 33 percent by 2030.Perry said the initiative would actually be striving for 40 percent women in the workforce. Additionally, the aim is to increase the number of green collar jobs in the industry to 27,000 jobs by 2030, up from 7,200 today.Amy, Group Lead at MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, which builds 80 metre blades for some of the world’s largest wind turbines, said: “If you have a can-do attitude and want to be a part of an industry that is making a positive difference to the world, you’ll be just the right person.”“This deal will mean for the first time in U.K. history there will be more electricity from renewables than fossil fuels, with 70 percent of British electricity predicted to be from low-carbon sources by 2030,” said the government in a statement, reports Green Tech Media. More about United Kingdom, Green collar jobs, Industrial Strategy, governmentindustry, Clean Growth Grand Challenge United Kingdom Green collar jobs Industrial Strategy governmentindustry Clean Growth Grand C...