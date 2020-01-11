Two wildfires merged to form a massive 'megafire' in Australia

By By Karen Graham 58 mins ago in Environment Two wildfires in southeastern Australia merged Friday evening, creating one megafire that spans 2,300 square miles (6,000 square kilometers). It is just one of at least 155 burning in New South Wales. "What we're really seeing with a number of these fires merging is a number of small fires started by lightning strikes across the landscape. And as they grow, we see fires merging," New South Wales Rural Fire Service spokesperson Anthony Clark said. n January 9, 2020, the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8 acquired natural-color observations of burned land and thick smoke covering Australia’s Kangaroo Island. NASA/Lauren Dauphin This is not the first megafire Australia has seen this fire season. In October, lightning sparked the Gospers Mountain megafire in Wollemi National Park north of Sydney. While under control, that fire is still burning, having consumed 1,977 square miles (5,120 square kilometers) as of today. The new megafire was fanned by strong winds throughout the night, with lightning strikes sparking new blazes. One man was severely burned trying to protect his property near Tumbarumba in southern New South Wales and was airlifted to a Sydney hospital in serious condition to undergo surgery, according to Smoke from the blazes has blanketed cities in Australia and affected New Zealand, as well as reaching some parts of South America SAEED KHAN, AFP/File Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp confirmed that Australia's fire season seen from space Australia's fire season usually peaks in January, according to The fires have claimed at least 26 lives and destroyed more than 2,000 homes across Australia Saeed KHAN, AFP These variations are likely to become more common as the climate warms, climate scientists reported in the NASA, the European Space Agency and other agencies have been tracking Australia's bushfires from space using satellites. The images are astounding and show the intensity of the fires and the distance the smoke from those fires can travel. Image created using data from the CALIPSO team, and VIIRS data from NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview and the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership. NASA Earth Observatory/Joshua Stevens “NASA is currently tracking the movement of smoke from the Australian fires using several sensors,” said Colin Seftor, a scientist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. “The smoke had a dramatic impact on New Zealand, causing severe air quality issues across the county and visibly darkening mountaintop snow. Beyond New Zealand, the smoke has now travelled more than halfway around the Earth, crossing South America, turning the skies hazy, and causing colorful sunrises and sunsets. It is expected to make at least one full circuit, returning once again to the skies over Australia.” Watch these #firefighters stop to give a thirsty koala water while fighting brushfires 🐨



