Two factors may explain the rise in avalanche deaths in U.S.

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment The US has recorded 15 avalanche fatalities in the last week, the most in a seven-day span since 1910. The number of deaths so far this winter is 21, two shy of last year's total for the entire season. Why is this year different? The statistics take into account avalanche deaths in Utah and Colorado, as well as in Montana, California, New Hampshire, and Alaska over the past 21 days. It has been over 100 years since the U.S. has seen this many deaths due to avalanches is a short period of time. In "A 60-year-old man was killed in Montana's Swan Range while he was snowboarding on Saturday. A 41-year-old man died while skiing Thursday in Colorado's East Vail Chutes. A 35-year-old man died skiing in the mountains of Siskiyou County, California on Wednesday. Three men in their forties and fifties died hiking near Bear Mountain in Alaska on Tuesday." Photos of today's tragic avalanche site in the Wilson Glade by Wasatch Backcountry Rescue. pic.twitter.com/odJvlTAFUY — UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) February 7, 2021 "Three men died while backcountry skiing in an area known as the Nose in Colorado, and a 54-year-old man died skiing in New Hampshire on Monday. Last Sunday, rescuers recovered the body of 57-year-old Kurt Damschroder from Park City, Utah," per Explaining the spike in fatal accidents during a pandemic Let's talk about the first factor playing a role in avalanche deaths. One factor is the coronavirus pandemic. Being shut in and restricted from traveling has led to an increase in people getting outside to hike, ski, snowboard, or ride snowmobiles in their local areas. Simon Trautman, an expert with the National Avalanche Center, told BuzzFeed News he believes the pandemic is "playing a role in this accident cluster." "In the past seven days, we have had 15 avalanche fatalities in the US and many close calls that could have resulted in more deaths and serious injuries," he said while pointing out that all those who had died had been well prepared and had the right equipment for the snow conditions. “There is no worse feeling than having your little brother buried,” wrote a snowmobiler, whose close call with an avalanche in the Uintas was captured on video.https://t.co/w6KZYYmxFy — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) February 7, 2021 However, Sgt. Melody Cutler, with the Unified Police Department, told reporters the avalanche risk in Millcreek Canyon was high Saturday in the area, and no one should have been in the backcountry, according to the "I’m not sure if it’s the thrill or what it is, but it is really important to pay attention to those things," she said. "There have been advisories out recently of very high avalanche danger. That exists. ... This is a very unfortunate circumstance ... and it actually happened and resulted in lives being lost." “People can't go to movie theaters, they can't go to bars, they can't do other things. And of course, we have the restrictions at the ski areas,” said Jeff Sparhawk, president of the There is a second factor to consider And more people getting out, merely because they are going stir-crazy staying isolated and limited on travel, leads us to the other factor that is at play - a warming climate. #avalanche debris above #RedTarn Multiple avalanche tracks noted in all the high #Helvellyn corries from the last couple of days. Colder temps have now begun to consolidate & stabilise the snowpack #summitsafely Zac pic.twitter.com/E01Zc6xJOl — Fell Top Assessors (@LakesWeather) February 7, 2021 Karl Birkeland of the US Forest Service tells And while most of us associate avalanches with large amounts of fresh snow, heavy snowfall actually builds a stronger snowpack. This past winter, the U.S. has had a weak snowpack. For example, early snowfall in October was followed by a long period of dry, cold weather in November. “People get confused a little bit about just the fact that we're below average for snowfall in a lot of the state,” said Ethan Greene, the director of the Trautman advises people who are eager to do outdoor winter activities, like skiing or snowboarding, to assess conditions in their area. "Current avalanche information, rescue gear, and training are all essential for safe trips to the backcountry." On Saturday, police in Salt Lake City responded to a call about an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon that had trapped two groups of skiers. According to the Unified Police Department of Salt Lake City. More about avalanche deaths, weak snowpack, COVID pandemic 2020, Climate change, more people outdoors avalanche deaths weak snowpack COVID pandemic 2020 Climate change more people outdoors