Trump is given the first watch made with recycled fishing nets

The first watch in the world made of recycled fishing nets has been developed and 100 were manufactured at the request of the French government and handed to G7 leaders to promote the idea of a sustainable planet.
The development, of the the first watch in the world made of recycled fishing nets, comes from Awake Watch team to promote a better vison for the planet. The French-made watch, from the startup which specializes in producing watches made from recycled materials, features a number of environmentally friendly aspects, each representing a significant issue placing the planet:
Renewable energy - the watch features Japanese solar movement.
Recycling - The case is made from recycled fishing nets.
Recycling - The strap is made from recycled plastic bottles.
Plus an anti-reflective dome glass.
Awake G7 watch produced in France and given to the participants of the climate, ocean, biodiversity sequence of the Biarritz summit.
Awake
The reason for focusing on the fishing nets is because there is in excess of 22,000 tons of plastic waste left in the ocean every day, becoming a major cause of maritime pollution.
The [url=http:// https://www.awakeconcept.com/pages/awake-g7-collection t=_blank]watches were developed as a special order for the French Government, based on a limited supply run. The product was designed to symbolize France's message to the world that humanity needs to reconsider its impact on the planet, especially in relation to safeguarding the oceans.
Video screen capture
As a gesture, the watches were offered by France to other worldwide presidents and guests during the G7 meeting in Biarritz (which took place between 24th and 26th August 2019). As the video below shows French President Emmanuel Macron handed out the watches to G7 leaders Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel, Giuseppe Conte, Shinzō Abe, Boris Johnson. Watches were also handed to other major figures like Donald Tusk and Narendra Modi.
Following the handing out of the watches to world leaders, Awake have produced a further 100 pieces, to promote the causes of protecting the climate and the oceans, and for promoting biodiversity. Each watch costs 300 euros ($330).