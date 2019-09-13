By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment The National Hurricane Center's 11:00 a.m. advisory forecasts the tropical system developing near the Bahamas is expected to become a named tropical storm Saturday. The tropical system has sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph) with higher gusts and a minimum central pressure of 1009 MB...29.80 inches. Right now, the storm disturbance is barely moving but is forecast to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm later today or Saturday. The Heavy rains to impact already devasted Abaco Island From Friday evening through Sunday morning, this storm system could generally bring .On the forecast track, the system is anticipated to move across the central and northwestern Bahamas today, and along or near the east coast of Florida Saturday and Saturday night. The tropical system comes as the Atlantic Hurricane is r4aching its peak. This is usually the time when conditions are favorable for tropical cyclone development. At 11:00 a.m., Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 was located about 280 miles (450 kilometers) ESE of Freeport, Grand Bahamas Island and about 190 miles (305 kilometers) ESE$ of Grand Abaco Island, moving ay approximately one mph, or two kph.The tropical system has sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph) with higher gusts and a minimum central pressure of 1009 MB...29.80 inches. Right now, the storm disturbance is barely moving but is forecast to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm later today or Saturday.The latest models from the National Hurricane Center now has PTC 9 gaining enough strength to be classified as a hurricane, but by the time it does, it will be headed away from the United States. The Bahamas are under a Tropical Storm Warning and part of the Atlantic Coast of Florida is under a Tropical Storm Watch.From Friday evening through Sunday morning, this storm system could generally bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to Great Abaco. That island is home to Marsh Harbour, a town where Dorian destroyed about 1,100 buildings. Isolated rainfall amounts of up to six inches could be seen in some areas.On the forecast track, the system is anticipated to move across the central and northwestern Bahamas today, and along or near the east coast of Florida Saturday and Saturday night. The tropical system comes as the Atlantic Hurricane is r4aching its peak. This is usually the time when conditions are favorable for tropical cyclone development. More about PTC 9, Humberto, Bahamas, Florida PTC 9 Humberto Bahamas Florida