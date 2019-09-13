Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTropical system over Bahamas could be Tropical Storm by weekend

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Environment
The National Hurricane Center's 11:00 a.m. advisory forecasts the tropical system developing near the Bahamas is expected to become a named tropical storm Saturday.
At 11:00 a.m., Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 was located about 280 miles (450 kilometers) ESE of Freeport, Grand Bahamas Island and about 190 miles (305 kilometers) ESE$ of Grand Abaco Island, moving ay approximately one mph, or two kph.
The tropical system has sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph) with higher gusts and a minimum central pressure of 1009 MB...29.80 inches. Right now, the storm disturbance is barely moving but is forecast to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm later today or Saturday.
The latest models from the National Hurricane Center now has PTC 9 gaining enough strength to be classified as a hurricane, but by the time it does, it will be headed away from the United States. The Bahamas are under a Tropical Storm Warning and part of the Atlantic Coast of Florida is under a Tropical Storm Watch.
Heavy rains to impact already devasted Abaco Island
From Friday evening through Sunday morning, this storm system could generally bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to Great Abaco. That island is home to Marsh Harbour, a town where Dorian destroyed about 1,100 buildings. Isolated rainfall amounts of up to six inches could be seen in some areas
.On the forecast track, the system is anticipated to move across the central and northwestern Bahamas today, and along or near the east coast of Florida Saturday and Saturday night. The tropical system comes as the Atlantic Hurricane is r4aching its peak. This is usually the time when conditions are favorable for tropical cyclone development.
More about PTC 9, Humberto, Bahamas, Florida
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: TIFF 2019: ‘Jungleland’ is neither road trip nor boxing movie Special
Canada will not pay for people to rebuild homes in flood zones
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg protests at White House
Are IoT attacks on Internet-connected gas pumps imminent? Special
At least 10 dead in Rio hospital blaze
Republican threatens Beto O'Rourke over gun confiscation pledge
Review: TIFF 2019: ‘Synchronic’ features a drug that redefines escape Special
The Monkees debuted their acclaimed TV sitcom 53 years ago today
Death toll from Spain floods rises to four
Tropical storm warning issued for hurricane-hit Bahamas