By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment An area of disturbed weather in the western Caribbean developed into Tropical Depression 14 early Sunday morning. It will strengthen further as Tropical Storm Michael and move into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Monday. The depression is moving toward the north near 6 mph (9 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). The depression's minimum central pressure is currently 1004 MB or 29.65 inches. As the depression moves over warmer water and experiences less wind shear, it is expected to strengthen. The tropical depression may achieve hurricane status with wind speeds of 74 mph or higher before it makes landfall on Wednesday. The NHC is advising interests along the northeastern and central U.S. Gulf coast to monitor the progress of the depression so appropriate action can be taken. NHC Tropical Depression 14 is expected to become Tropical Storm Micheal by this evening or tonight as it reaches the coast within the warning area, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous. The Florida governor to declare state of emergency Florida Governor Rick Scott is preparing to declare a state of emergency as he urges Floridians to prepare for a possible hurricane. According to Senior Hurricane specialist Stacy Stewart works at the National Hurricane Center to track the first tropical or subtropical depression of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season on May 24, 2018 in Miami, Florida JOE RAEDLE, Getty/AFP/File Landfall is most likely to occur somewhere between the Mississippi/Alabama border and the Florida Panhandle Wednesday into Wednesday night. Depending on how quickly this system moves northward, the center of Michael could approach the Gulf Coast as soon as late Tuesday. But right now, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting this system to be a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall. Digital Journal will keep you posted on this developing storm system. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), as of 10:00 a.m. EDT on Sunday, October 7, the tropical disturbance was about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Cozumel, Mexico and about 225 miles (365 Kilometers) southwest of the western tip of Cuba. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center has the storm making landfall between Panama City Beach and Apalachicola, Florida around noon or early afternoon Wednesday. Over six inches of rain and gusts over 70 mph will be possible for the Florida panhandle. Florida Governor Rick Scott is preparing to declare a state of emergency as he urges Floridians to prepare for a possible hurricane. According to Weather.com , the decision will be made after he is updated on Tropical Depression 14 in the Emergency Operations Center at 5 p.m. Sunday.