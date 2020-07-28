By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of the Lesser Antilles as a disturbance east of the islands is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias before it sweeps into the islands Wednesday. Suffice to say that the NHC expects the system to become a tropical storm before reaching the Leeward Islands. The system is currently 585 miles (940 kilometers) east-southeast of the Leewaqrd Islands, moving to the west at 23 mph (37 kph). The system has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and a minimum central pressure of 1007 MB (29.74 inches), according to the Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Leeward Islands generally from Martinique northward. This means tropical storm conditions are expected in these areas in the next 36 hours. The disturbance in the Atlantic is expected to become a tropical storm Wednesday as it moves west towards the Leeward Islands. Here's the latest forecast track from the NHC for what could potentially become Tropical Storm Isaias.



More at https://t.co/5s0JSoDZsV pic.twitter.com/0bA9HRvR0N — Rachel Briers ABC13 (@rachelabc13) July 28, 2020 On the forecast track, the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, and near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Thursday. Interests elsewhere along this track should monitor the progress of this system. Environmental conditions are favorable for this storm to increase in intensity, becoming a tropical storm or hurricane. Right now, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles (370 km) primarily to the northeast of the center. The potential tropical cyclone will produce total rain accumulation of 3 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches across the northern Leeward Islands, British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. it has not officially been named, but NINE is out there pic.twitter.com/hpHtrQP0pj — nobody (@petbugs13) July 28, 2020 Figuring out the long-term track of this storm may prove to be difficult because details of the long-range track and intensity of the story are less certain that usual, according to the It is possible that the system will have to battle unfavorable upper-level winds and/or dry air along its track to near the Bahamas. The bottom line is that it's too early to determine this system's future track and intensity, especially with regard to the mainland U.S. This system bears close watching, regardless of the outcome right now. Should the system develop further, it could reach the Florida Peninsula as soon as this weekend. Check back for further updates at Digital Journal.