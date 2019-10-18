By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Tropical Storm Nestor is expected to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle early Saturday and will bring soaking rain, winds and coastal flooding to parts of the Southeast this weekend. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 kilometers), mainly to the northeast and east of the center. The minimum central pressure is 999 MB - 29.50 inches. Nestor is expected to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle between Panama City and Apalachicola on Saturday morning, bringing tropical-storm-force winds and dangerous storm surge. NHC A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Navarre Florida to Yankeetown Florida. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning. The Tropical Storm Warning has been discontinued from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River, and from the Mississippi/Alabama border to west of Navarre, Florida. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Indian Pass Florida to Clearwater Beach Florida. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide: Indian Pass FL to Chassahowitzka FL - 3 to 5 ft Chassahowitzka to Clearwater Beach Fl - 2 to 4 ft Tampa Bay - 1 to 3 ft The impact from Hurricane Michael on Florida's timber industry will be felt for years. Florida Forestry Association Nestor is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches this weekend from the central Gulf Coast and northern and central Florida to the eastern Carolinas, with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches. On the forecast track, Nestor is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone Sunday. Nestor is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic by late Sunday. In the impact zone is "I hope that it's not that bad," she told ABC News Friday. "I'm hoping there's not a lot of wind to lift anything ... everything depends on if it strengthens coming in, which is what Michael did." If the wind is significant, Evans said, "I'll have to leave." The tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico strengthened to Tropical Storm Nestor Friday afternoon and is moving quickly toward the northeast at 22 mph (35 kph). This general direction is expected to last into Sunday, followed by a turn toward the east-northeast later on Sunday. At 4:00 p.m. EDT, the storm was located about 150 miles (240 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, and about 280 miles (450 kilometers) southwest of Panama City, Florida. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 kph) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible tonight.Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 kilometers), mainly to the northeast and east of the center. The minimum central pressure is 999 MB - 29.50 inches.Nestor is expected to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle between Panama City and Apalachicola on Saturday morning, bringing tropical-storm-force winds and dangerous storm surge.A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Navarre Florida to Yankeetown Florida. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning.The Tropical Storm Warning has been discontinued from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River, and from the Mississippi/Alabama border to west of Navarre, Florida.A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Indian Pass Florida to Clearwater Beach Florida. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:Indian Pass FL to Chassahowitzka FL - 3 to 5 ftChassahowitzka to Clearwater Beach Fl - 2 to 4 ftTampa Bay - 1 to 3 ftNestor is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches this weekend from the central Gulf Coast and northern and central Florida to the eastern Carolinas, with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches.On the forecast track, Nestor is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone Sunday. Nestor is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic by late Sunday.In the impact zone is Mexico Beach, Florida, which was devastated by Category 5 Hurricane Michael last year. Mexico Beach resident Gail Evans has been living in her RV for over a year after losing her three-bedroom home to Michael. Now, she is worried about Nestor."I hope that it's not that bad," she told ABC News Friday. "I'm hoping there's not a lot of wind to lift anything ... everything depends on if it strengthens coming in, which is what Michael did." If the wind is significant, Evans said, "I'll have to leave." More about Tropical storm, Nestor, Florida panhandle, saturday morhing, storm surge Tropical storm Nestor Florida panhandle saturday morhing storm surge