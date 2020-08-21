Tropical Storm Laura forms — Threatens Florida and Gulf Coast

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Tropical Storm Laura formed Friday in the eastern Caribbean and forecasters said it poses a potential hurricane threat to Florida and the U.S. Gulf Coast. A second storm also may hit the U.S. after running into Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. This storm has been described as somewhat disorganized and may have an uncertain future. The NHC says it will either disintegrate or it might blow up into a major hurricane that could hit Florida by Monday or Tuesday and then the Gulf Coast. The current forecast track would carry Tropical Storm Laura just north of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba, across the Bahamas en route to the U.S. Tropical storm watches have been issued in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Bahamas. Who had double hurricane/tropical storms on your “WOW, 2020!!” bingo card? pic.twitter.com/VRPGZASEEM — Vincent Powell, Director (@vincentpowell) August 21, 2020 Rainfall and gusty winds from this system will spread into parts of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico by Saturday, bringing locally heavy rain levels as high as 3 to 6 inches, Expect flash flooding and the possibility of mudslides. The National Weather Service has issued a Warm ocean temperatures and low to moderate wind shear are factors that favor the steady strengthening of this system through the weekend. Tropical Depression 14 Hurricane hunter aircraft found that It's that time of year where Mother Nature runs a train on Louisiana -- two tropical storms back to back pic.twitter.com/BWpgCeEzl5 — Jared Johnson (@Just_Jared25) August 21, 2020 A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Punta Herrero to Cancun, Mexico. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area within 48 hours. On the forecast track, the center of this system will move near or just offshore along the coast of northern Honduras, including the Bay Islands, today and approach the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday. The center is then expected to cross the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night and move into the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. The system is forecast to be weakening is expected as it traverses the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night. Afterward, restrengthening is forecast on Sunday as it moves offshore and enters the southern Gulf of Mexico. There will be more updates later today. The storm was centered about 230 miles (375 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands Friday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph). It was heading west at 21 mph (33 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. This storm has been described as somewhat disorganized and may have an uncertain future. 