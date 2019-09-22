By By Karen Graham 57 mins ago in Environment The 11th named storm of the hurricane season has developed in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Karen formed early Sunday near the Windward Islands. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and its dependencies, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A A turn toward the northwest is forecast to occur on Monday, followed by a turn toward the north on Tuesday. Little change in intensity is expected in tghe next 48 hours. The center of Karen will move away from the Windward Islands later today, and then across the eastern Caribbean Sea tonight and Monday. On Tuesday, Karen is expected to approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. In an 11:00 a.m. ET advisory, the NHC put Tropical Storm Karen about 30 miles (45 kilometers) north of Grenada and 65 miles (105 kilometers) SSW of St. Vincent. Carrying maximum sustained winds of 40 MPH (65 kph), Karen is moving to the WNW at 13 mph (20 kph) with a minimum central pressure of 1009 MB - 29.71 inches.A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and its dependencies, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra. The government of Antigua and Barbuda has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the British Virgin Islands. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.A turn toward the northwest is forecast to occur on Monday, followed by a turn toward the north on Tuesday. Little change in intensity is expected in tghe next 48 hours. The center of Karen will move away from the Windward Islands later today, and thenacross the eastern Caribbean Sea tonight and Monday. On Tuesday, Karen is expected to approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Rainfall amounts will vary from 3 to 6 inches in the Windward Islands to 2 to 4 inches in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands with higher isolated amounts. These rains may cause flash flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas. More about Tropical storm, Karen, 11th named storm, Puerto rico, Virgin islands Tropical storm Karen 11th named storm Puerto rico Virgin islands