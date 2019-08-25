Tropical Storm Dorian may be hurricane when it hits Puerto Rico

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Tropical storm warnings are in effect for several Caribbean islands Sunday as Tropical Storm Dorian heads toward the region on a path that could send it crashing into Puerto Rico as a hurricane by possibly on Tuesday. Dorian is moving to the west at 14 mph (22 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph). The minimum central pressure has dropped a little, to 1003 MB...29.62 inches. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 kilometers) from the center. Dorian, the fourth named tropical storm of the current Atlantic hurricane season, is forecast to turn to the west-northwest on Monday, with this motion expected to last through Tuesday as the storm heads into the Eastern Caribbean. NHC “While it is too soon to determine the specific time or magnitude of possible direct impacts in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, or Hispaniola interests in those areas should monitor the progress of Dorian,” the NHC noted. Dorian is forecast to produce At 8:00 p.m. ET, Tropical Storm Dorian was located about 335 miles (540 kilometers) ESE of Barbados and 445 miles (715 kilometers) ESE of St. Lucia, according to the National Hurricane Center. Dorian is moving to the west at 14 mph (22 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph). The minimum central pressure has dropped a little, to 1003 MB...29.62 inches. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 kilometers) from the center.Dorian, the fourth named tropical storm of the current Atlantic hurricane season, is forecast to turn to the west-northwest on Monday, with this motion expected to last through Tuesday as the storm heads into the Eastern Caribbean. NBC News is reporting that tropical storm warnings were in effect late Sunday afternoon for Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, while tropical storm watches were issued for Martinique and Grenada.“While it is too soon to determine the specific time or magnitude of possible direct impacts in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, or Hispaniola interests in those areas should monitor the progress of Dorian,” the NHC noted.Dorian is forecast to produce 2 to 4 inches of rainfall in portions of the Lesser Antilles, with possible isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches. Portions of the Lesser Antilles can expect swells generated by Dorian by late Monday. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. More about tropical storm Dorian, Puerto rico, Hurricane, strengthening, westard motion tropical storm Doria... Puerto rico Hurricane strengthening westard motion