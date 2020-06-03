By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Environment Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall Wednesday morning in the state of Campeche, Mexico with winds of 60 mph. The latest track has the center of the storm moving back over the Bay of Campeche Thursday night and Friday. At the Per NHC: Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in the state of Campeche, MExico. Maximum winds were estimated to be 60 mph. This system will remain over land for the next 24-36 hours and then emerge back into the Bay of Campeche on Friday. https://t.co/tr3TWZDwv6 pic.twitter.com/dUdqLvEPdY — Elita Loresca (@ABC13Elita) June 3, 2020 Cristobal is still expected to make a turn toward the east this afternoon. The storm is then expected to move toward the north-northeast and north on Thursday and Friday. The center of Cristobal is forecast to move back over the Bay of Campeche Thursday night and Friday. While Cristobal will have some Gradual weakening while it remains inland, restrengthening is expected after Cristobal moves back over the warm waters of the gulf on Thursday night and Friday. Heavy rainfall up to 15 inches is expected to fall over southern Mexico during the next several days. Because of the Here’s the latest on TS #Cristobal from the brand new 11AM advisory. pic.twitter.com/QnWHD20xC6 — Hurricane Tracker App (@hurrtrackerapp) June 3, 2020 U.S. Gulf Coast Forecast Cristobal may weaken to a tropical depression before it emerges back into the Bay of Campeche or Gulf of Mexico later Friday. However, the storm is expected to be drawn northward into the Gulf of Mexico through a break in subtropical high pressure. This could bring Cristobal near the northern U.S. Gulf Coast by later Sunday anywhere from the upper Texas coast to the Alabama Gulf Coast, reports The Gulf of Mexico water temperatures are currently warmer than average for early June and warm enough to support tropical development but not as warm as midsummer, and deep heat content is lacking in the western Gulf. This could hinder, somewhat, intensification of the storm as it nears the Gulf Coast. For now, the most likely scenario is a tropical storm landfall, but we will keep a close watch on Cristobal. Cristobal is then expected to move toward the U.S. Gulf Coast late Sunday or early Monday. Residents along the gulf coast can expect heavy rain and high surf beginning Saturday.At the 7:00 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Cristobal was still moving to the Southeast at 3 miles per hour (6 KPH) with winds of 60 miles per hour (95 KPH). The minimum central pressure is now 994 MB or 29.35 inches.Cristobal is still expected to make a turn toward the east this afternoon. The storm is then expected to move toward the north-northeast and north on Thursday and Friday. The center of Cristobal is forecast to move back over the Bay of Campeche Thursday night and Friday.While Cristobal will have some Gradual weakening while it remains inland, restrengthening is expected after Cristobal moves back over the warm waters of the gulf on Thursday night and Friday. Heavy rainfall up to 15 inches is expected to fall over southern Mexico during the next several days.Because of the lop-sided nature of this storm, impacts will be felt far from the center. Expect a plume of moisture to bring heavy rain well east of the center, as far east as the Florida Peninsula.Cristobal may weaken to a tropical depression before it emerges back into the Bay of Campeche or Gulf of Mexico later Friday. However, the storm is expected to be drawn northward into the Gulf of Mexico through a break in subtropical high pressure.This could bring Cristobal near the northern U.S. Gulf Coast by later Sunday anywhere from the upper Texas coast to the Alabama Gulf Coast, reports Weather.com. The Gulf of Mexico water temperatures are currently warmer than average for early June and warm enough to support tropical development but not as warm as midsummer, and deep heat content is lacking in the western Gulf. This could hinder, somewhat, intensification of the storm as it nears the Gulf Coast.For now, the most likely scenario is a tropical storm landfall, but we will keep a close watch on Cristobal. More about Tropical storm, Cristobal, landfall inCampeche, anonymous threat to facebook, heavy rainfall Tropical storm Cristobal landfall inCampeche anonymous threat to ... heavy rainfall